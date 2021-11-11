Abu Dhabi: Individual health insurance subscribers in Abu Dhabi now have until January 2, 2022 to acquire a new health insurance or renew an expired subscription.
The emirate’s healthcare regulator, the Department of Health (DoH), has extended the late fee exemption period until January 2 as part of its commitment to ensure continuous access for all residents.
Those who fail to acquire or renew health insurance by January 2 will have to face a Dh300 monthly fine, in addition to any pending fines.
However, individuals who are self-sponsored, such as domestic workers, dependents and parents, do not have to meet this deadline, the DoH has said.