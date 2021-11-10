Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company’s (Seha) COVID-19 Drive-Through Screening Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi has been closed permanently, the health provider said in a statement today.
Residents who need to undergo COVID-19 PCR testing, or get their vaccinations one, can, however, continue to book appointments at other Seha COVID-19 drive-through centres.
The service provider still continues to operate 24 other screening centres across the UAE, including six others in Abu Dhabi.
The Zayed Sports City facility was one of the first to be launched in the UAE and was part of a raft of preventive measures initiated by Seha to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Its closure comes as the UAE continues to record less than 100 cases of COVID-19 every day.