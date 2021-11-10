SEHA Drive thro 01-1636548940775
Residents who need to undergo COVID-19 PCR testing or get vaccinated can still continue to book appointments at other Seha COVID-19 drive-through centres. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company’s (Seha) COVID-19 Drive-Through Screening Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi has been closed permanently, the health provider said in a statement today.

Residents who need to undergo COVID-19 PCR testing, or get their vaccinations one, can, however, continue to book appointments at other Seha COVID-19 drive-through centres.

The service provider still continues to operate 24 other screening centres across the UAE, including six others in Abu Dhabi.

Read more

The Zayed Sports City facility was one of the first to be launched in the UAE and was part of a raft of preventive measures initiated by Seha to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Its closure comes as the UAE continues to record less than 100 cases of COVID-19 every day.

SEHA Drive thro 01-1636548940775
Image Credit:
View gallery as list