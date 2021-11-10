Will Smith at the top of the Burj Khalifa Image Credit: YouTube

Hollywood star Will Smith has revealed that he climbed to the top of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The ‘Men in Black’ actor took on the challenge as part of his YouTube series ‘Best Shape of My Life’, where he shares his journey to get fit.

The an episode posted on November 8, the actor is seen training and facing hurdles along the way.

The actor’s series takes viewers on a raw journey as he tries to get in shape after gaining weight during the pandemic, and as he gets prepared for his upcoming memoir ‘Will’.

“I wanna get my body and my mind in the best shape they can be so I can feel good and look good, and be in a headspace that allows me to get this book done,” he said.

At one point in the video, after a weigh in during training, he declares that he’s going to Dubai.

“Dubai fits my personality. It just speaks to how I see the world, how I see life,” he said in the video. “If you’re gonna build a building, are you really not gonna try to build the Burj Khalifa?”

Smith ends up climing the 160 floors of the Burj Khalifa in 51 minutes. He then gets strapped into safety gear and climbs up a ladder to enter the spire.

“This is the individual highest point that a human being can be in a man-made structure on Earth... ON EARTH,” Smith says in the clip.