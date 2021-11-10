Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai tweeted on Wednesday that the UAE had submitted a bid to host COP28 in 2023.
He tweeted, "The UAE has applied to host the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), the largest global conference that brings together heads of state and government to discuss climate and environmental issues. Many countries have supported our applications, and we are looking forward to announcing being selected as the host country of the event within the next two days."
"The UAE will be ready for the global event if we won the right to host it."
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to Twitter to highlight the UAE's readiness to host the global gathering.
"The host country for COP28 in 2023 will soon be chosen. As a nation committed to international cooperation and positive action, the UAE is ready and willing to host this crucial global gathering aimed at accelerating efforts to address our planet’s shared climate challenges,” said Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.