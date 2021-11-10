The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention's 30-day free gym membership initiative aims to support Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative to stimulate all government employees to be physically active by offering them free access to GymNation, which provides the largest gym facilities in the UAE.

The 30-day free membership initiative aims to support Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30, the annual celebration of fitness and wellness in Dubai. This was also communicated to all government bodies through official channels.

Exciting interactive sessions

The initiative features a number of awareness-raising and creative activities aimed at enhancing the institutional fitness of MoHAP employees. These include interactive activities and competitions, such as challenge rooms which offer a set of challenges aimed at promoting employee fitness, in addition to a ‘Treasure Hunt’ and other traditional Emirati games.

The activities also include sessions for ‘Makom Gym’ as well as the ‘Siren’, an initiative that will see sirens being activated during the official working hours to encourage employees to be physically active.

Employees encouraged to have ‘standing’ meetings

In addition, the ministry launched the ‘Healthy Meeting’ activity to encourage employees to attend meetings while standing. All of these initiatives will eventually contribute to creating a supportive work environment that fosters an active, healthier and more productive work setting.

The ministry said it will also support the Dubai Fitness Challenge with three more community events to take place at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Sports Park in Ajman and in Fujairah.

It will also dedicate its platform to host a variety of awareness activities targeting children and their families, as well as all visitors to highlight the importance of a healthy lifestyle — including nutrition and active living advice. The events will include a number of workshops and expert advice from sports coaches, as well as interactive competitions for employees and the public, in addition to posting awareness-raising messages on MoHAP social media platforms.

Adopting healthy lifestyles

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stressed that the ministry will support all initiatives that inspire and prompt physical activity of the public.

“The ministry has launched a series of activities targeting employees in particular and the society in general, to motivate them to adopt healthy lifestyles, consume healthy food and adhere to physical activity,” Al Rand said, adding that this comes in line with the objectives of the national agenda to reduce the prevalence of diseases and obesity.

National strategy for wellbeing

Revealing a full schedule of events, Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Acting Director of the Health Promotion Department, said the ministry had elaborately planned events to support Dubai Fitness Challenge 30X30 and will provide interesting activities for employees to stimulate their physical activity, including the ‘Makom Gym’ initiative, which features working out classes and challenge rooms, as well as discounts from gyms.

Al Ali thanked the sponsors and supporters of the initiative, especially GymNation, Gold’s Gym, Sharaf DG, Del Monte and Masafi for their contribution to the success of the events.