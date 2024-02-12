Why does Philips participate in Arab Health, year after year?

It’s the largest event of its kind in the region; it brings together many of our valued customers and partners from across the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa and beyond. While we have the experience, expertise and end-to-end solutions, we know we cannot realise future-fit health alone. That is why we always return, to engage with our customers and stakeholders, and co-create healthcare that works better – right here at Arab Health 2024.

Philips is recognised for its innovative contributions to the healthcare industry. Could you highlight some specific solutions that were showcased at Arab Health, and how these innovations address current healthcare challenges?

At Philips we create and deliver technology while continuing to align with our partners’ strategic priorities. - Vincenzo Ventricelli, CEO, Philips Middle East, Türkiye and Africa

The new innovations Philips announced at Arab Health this year include next-generation ultrasound systems that make diagnosis faster and more accurate; AI-powered innovations that automate repetitive tasks and streamline workflow, and new AI-enabled cloud solutions that enhance healthcare efficiency and clinical confidence.

As an example, to provide clinicians with reliable clinical decision support, we launched the Philips Visual Patient Avatar, a revolutionary new monitoring solution that translates complex patient data into a straightforward, easy-to-understand visual display.

The Philips Visual Patient Avatar is a revolutionary new monitoring solution that translates complex patient data into a straightforward, easy-to-understand visual display

Visual Patient Avatar is a clinical decision support tool designed in partnership with anaesthesiologists to help improve situational awareness in critical care environments.

A simplified monitor view of the patient's body and vital signs helps care providers to recall and process critical data more quickly, efficiently, and confidently, allowing them to focus on what matters most and prepare for what may come next.

Other solutions spotlighted at Arab Health include the Image Guided Therapy System – Azurion 7 B20/15 that allows to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently while optimising lab performance for superior patient care.

Arab Health attracts a diverse audience from around the world, are there any specific regions or healthcare issues the company is particularly focused on addressing through this event?

Philips’ showcase at Arab Health 2024 is centred on our commitment to redesign healthcare around patients and caregivers, enabled by technology.

Having access to the latest technology is vital to address current and future health needs, but advances in technology move quickly. That is why Philips is showcasing how healthcare providers can enhance and maintain leading-edge technology and optimise performance and up-time for their solutions, tailored to their specific needs.

Our range of services goes beyond just equipment to include lifetime extension programs through upgrades or refurbishment, and circular financing solutions with equipment take-back features. This realises the flexibility to integrate medical equipment, devices, services, upgrades, refurbishments and add-ons over time, to keep healthcare providers competitive in the Middle East and beyond.

Can you discuss any collaborations or partnerships that Philips has established, and how these partnerships contribute to the company's overall strategy?

We know that health technology solutions have great potential to improve patient outcomes and improve care delivery. If these solutions are underpinned by long lasting partnerships and continued investments in bringing the vision of healthcare transformation to life, progress and a positive impact is inevitable.

At Philips, we’re not only focused on creating and delivering the technology, but we work closely to align ourselves with our partners’ strategic priorities, guided by key performance indicators and business outcomes.

We announced a pioneering collaboration with Malaffi, operated by Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, a M42 company, the region’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform and strategic initiative of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). This is an extension of a successful partnership established in 2022 that enabled Malaffi to include the exchange of medical images among diverse facilities in Abu Dhabi, setting global standards for seamless radiology image sharing. As a global reference site, Malaffi now showcases the impact of Philips technology in shaping the future of healthcare.

This collaboration isn't just about technology; it's about making healthcare better for everyone. The sharing of radiology images not only reduces duplication and healthcare costs but also safeguards patients from unnecessary radiation, elevating the standard of patient care.

Following the participation in Arab Health, how does Philips Healthcare measure the impact and success of its presence at the event?