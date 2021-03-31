A one-stop destination offering diverse services Image Credit: Supplied

Having a neighbourhood medical centre or a clinic is a great way to ensure that you achieve your health goals. You get individualized advice and service without having to travel in trafﬁc and there’s the ﬂexibility to book an appointment at any point of the day as it’s in the community. Families with young children also have a peace of mind with a neighborhood medical Centre as there is no greater stress than driving with a sick child.

Prime Medical Center Al Barsha Heights branch delivers world-class expertise from among the best doctors in the neighbourhood. It’s proven to be a premium, one-stop service provider: Consultation and diagnosis, testing and treatment, and delivering your medications from an in-built pharmacy. The qualiﬁed staff at this medical Centre can guide residents with diet, nutrition and medical equipment. It’s proximity to Greens, Tecom, Jumeirah lakes towers, Dubai Marina, Emirates Hills, Media City, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) makes it convenient to visit. There are shorter waiting times when you arrive (but of course, after you ﬁx an appointment). The assurance, of having medical assistance within reach in times of immediate need is a huge beneﬁt.

One-stop destination. diverse services

Perhaps the most striking feature of the clinic is the vast portfolio of medical services that it offers across departments: pediatrics, orthopedics, dermatology and cosmetology, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynecology, general practice, ENT, dental cardiology and Internal Medicine.

It is equipped with a full-ﬂedged lab, radiology department and cardio testing featuring the highly advanced Echo Test for quicker, accurate results. The advanced, modern dental department at Prime Medical Center in Barsha Heights is also one of the largest of its kind across the Prime Healthcare Group. Apart from state-of-the-art medical technology, what gives Prime Medical Center at Barsha Heights the most decisive edge is the vast portfolio of the best medical minds – the most experienced doctors with globally proven expertise over the years.

Highest Level of Quality Care

Prime Medical Center treats every patient with care while conforming to global standards of quality hygiene, where every member of the staff from the nurses to the doctors, are fully trained in following safety measures while ensuring that they wear appropriate gear from masks to gloves, during medical assessments and treatments. All medical wear and tools are designed for one-time use and immediately disposed-off post-treatment, to prevent transmission of any infection. Care has been taken to follow a sufﬁcient degree of social distance, while also ensuring that every corner of the hospital or clinic is equipped with hand sanitizer to guarantee maximum cleanliness. It all adds up to the conclusion that out here, you are always in “Prime” health!

With 100 percent staff vaccinated and Covid free facility with ample free car parking space we provide the best care and services across the Barsha Heights area and its neighborhood localities

To know more, book an appointment on 047070999 and visit us.