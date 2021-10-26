Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, as one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. However, there is a good chance of recovery if we detect it in its early stages. Owing to this, Prime Hospital supports the international breast cancer awareness campaign with special mammogram screening offers during October.
Most women who have breast cancer will never be able to pinpoint an exact cause. However, women with certain risk factors are more likely than others to develop breast cancer. A risk factor is something that may increase the chance of getting a disease. Having a risk factor does not mean that a woman will get breast cancer.
Breast Care Clinic — Oncology and surgical departments — at Prime Hospital is fully equipped to examine and treat all cases, including breast cancer screening, surgical treatment, chemotherapy and hormone therapy, evaluation for hereditary cancers, and supportive care services during treatment like physiotherapy and dietician consultation.