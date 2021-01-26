Hala Taxi Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: From today (January 26) until February 18, Dubai residents who take the jab can get a free ride from select vaccination centres to their respective homes, e-hailing platfrom Hala (Dubai Taxi) announced on Tuesday.

Hala, which is a joint venture between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Careem, said the initiative is part of “its drive to support the city and those who wish to participate in the vaccination programme.”

Riders should use the promo code ‘HALAVAC’ when booking a taxi on the Careem app. The offer is valid for both Hala (Dubai taxis) and Hala Van.

Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala, said: “At Hala we want to make sure we are doing all we can to show our commitment to supporting our city at crucial times by giving back to our riders and community. We hope that for those who wish to take the vaccine, this initiative makes doing so a little bit easier with our safe and simple service provided for free on their way home.”

The offer is valid only from 10 vaccination centres:

1. Alittihad Health Center, Al Safa, Jumeirah

2. Hor Al Anz Health Centre, Hor Al Anz 16th St - Deira

3. Al Qusais Health Centre, Al Qusais 1

4. Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre, 185 Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

5. Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre, Al Khawaneej Road

6. Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre, 33rd Street, Nad Al Hamr

7. Al Barsha Primary Health Care Centre, Al Barsha

8. Al Safa Primary Health Care Centre Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah

9. One Central, World Trade Centre

10. Dubai Parks and Resorts

How to get a free ride

1. Open the Careem app and click Hala Taxi

2. Select your pick-up and drop off location at any of the listed centres

3. Select your suitable ride: Hala (Dubai Taxi) or Hala Van (Dubai Taxi)

4. At the bottom of the screen, click on discount and add the promo code HALAVAC