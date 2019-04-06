Participants in the Walk of Life included Sri Lankan ambassador A. Sabarullah Khan, Philippines ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana, Prof Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, chairman of Cancer Patient Care Society Rahma, and bikers from the Abu Dhabi Bikers Society. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi; UAE-based health care provider NMC on Friday organised its ‘Walk of Life’ event in Abu Dhabi to raise awareness against cancer.

Over 5,000 people, including more than 50 cancer survivors, participated in the event held at Umm Al Emarat Park, which was aimed at highlighting the importance of prevention and early detection of cancer.

Also attending were A. Sabarullah Khan, Sri Lanka’s ambassador to the UAE; Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippines ambassador to the UAE; Professor Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, chairman of Cancer Patient Care Society — Rahma; and bikers from Abu Dhabi Bikers Society.

Prasanth Manghat, CEO and executive director of NMC Health Plc, said: “It is incredible to witness this enormous support that the campaign has received from all over the UAE. Cancer is a scourge to our society and it is a dreaded yet treatable disease. Life is fragile and precious, and NMC is committed to protecting and nourishing our communities.”

Dr Mohanad Diab, consultant and HOD of Medical Oncology, NMC Sociality Hospital, Abu Dhabi said: “Organising such an event was my dream and to see thousands of community members from all walks of life is a satisfying moment. Cancer needs a collective effort from all of us.”