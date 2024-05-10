Simple ways in which you can avoid this mistake

Penalty for sudden swerving

How to change lanes

1. Plan when you want to change lanes or overtake.

2. Check the position of vehicles ahead, behind and to your sides.

3. Do a head check - a head check means looking over your shoulder to see things through the rear side windows. It is essential that you do not take your eyes off the road ahead for more than a second, and that you do not swerve the vehicle as you turn your head.

4. Be aware that the driver in the vehicle in front of you may signal to change lanes at the same time. In this case, you should wait until the driver in front completes his or her move to another lane.