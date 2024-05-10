Dubai: Driving down the road when another car suddenly swerves towards your lane? Sudden swerving or sudden deviation refers to the unexpected movement of a car outside its lane, and this is a serious traffic violation as per the UAE’s Federal Traffic Law. Here is all you need to know about this driving mistake and how to avoid it.
Awareness campaign
Last month, Fujairah’s Traffic and Patrols Department concluded an awareness campaign on sudden deviation, in which it was highlighted that this violation is a major cause of severe accidents, often leading to injuries or fatalities. According to Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, these accidents typically occurred due to driver inattention, distraction, or insufficient distance between vehicles, particularly at high speeds.
Simple ways in which you can avoid this mistake
- Adhere to lane discipline
- Always use signals when changing lanes
- Before you change lanes, always ensure that the adjacent lane is clear.
- Don’t use your mobile phone while driving, or do other things that contribute to distracted driving
Penalty for sudden swerving
As per Article 29 of the Federal Traffic Law, the penalty for sudden swerving is Dh1,000 in fine and four black points.
Article 86 of the law also stipulates a fine for not adhering to lane discipline, with a fine of Dh400.
How to change lanes
Apart from the tips mentioned above, here are some rules that you should always keep in mind when it comes to changing lanes:
1. Plan when you want to change lanes or overtake.
2. Check the position of vehicles ahead, behind and to your sides.
3. Do a head check - a head check means looking over your shoulder to see things through the rear side windows. It is essential that you do not take your eyes off the road ahead for more than a second, and that you do not swerve the vehicle as you turn your head.
4. Be aware that the driver in the vehicle in front of you may signal to change lanes at the same time. In this case, you should wait until the driver in front completes his or her move to another lane.