Hospitals, clinics and pharmacies in the UAE have been instructed by the Health Ministry to withdraw one batch of the generic drug API Sinocort Nasal Spray, manufactured by Amman Jordan Pharmaceutical Industries, with batch number ME051.

Dubai: Maintaining the highest levels of public safety standards, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it had withdrawn one batch of the API Sinocort Nasal Spray used for the treatment of asthma and blocked airways. The decision was made after having reviewed the study reports of the approved specifications of the drug. Analysis showed that the batch did not conform to those specifications.

The UAE Health Ministry accordingly issued a circular to directors of medical districts, public and private hospitals, physicians, pharmacists, assistant pharmacists and directors of government and private pharmacies to withdraw one batch of this generic drug manufactured by Amman Jordan Pharmaceutical Industries with batch number ME051.

Instructions to drug suppliers, health-care practitioners, and pharmacists

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licences and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Pharmacovigilance, said the Health Ministry, through the circular, was requesting the drug supplier to withdraw the nonconforming batch from public and private sector and was asking health-care practitioners not to prescribe it, as well as pharmacists to stop selling the said batch and to return it to the drug supplier.

He urged community members to report any adverse effects of the batch, if used, by sending an email to ph@moh.gov.ae or through the E-system on health ministry’s website, www.mohap.gov.ae, or through the smart app ‘UAE RADAR’. He also added that all drug-related circulars were available on the ministry’s website.