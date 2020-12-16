American TV host Steve Harvey being presented with the Al Saada discount card by Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA-Dubai. Image Credit: Courtesy: GDRFA-Dubai

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai granted famous American TV host Steve Harvey the Al Saada discount card, which is being given to all tourists visiting Dubai. Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA-Dubai, welcomed Harvey at GDRFA’s headquarters and presented him with the special discount card.

The American TV host was also briefed about the prominent smart services and projects by GDRFA-Dubai. Al Saada discount card was launched officially during Gitex Technology Week in Dubai last week. Dubai tourists can scan the barcode to download the app on their phones when they reach the Passport Control counters at Dubai Airports and start enjoying discounts at various shops and commercial establishments across the emirate.

According to GDRFA, a tourist needs to register the smart discount card by entering the passport number and date of arrival to start enjoying the benefits.

The app has a map to show the locations of all the stores where the discounts can be availed.