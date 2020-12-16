Abu Dhabi: Students with chronic conditions in Abu Dhabi emirate will be allowed to return to in-class learning when the new term begins on January 3.
The announcement was made on Wednesday by education regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), and applies to all private and charter schools. It follows extensive coordination by Adek with health authorities.
In order to attend classes on the school premises, children with chronic conditions must present a letter from a physician stating that they are medically fit to attend school, along with a parents’ consent form acknowledging any potential health risks to the child.
The decision aims to ensure inclusivity for all children in the emirate.
Phased return
Abu Dhabi has been implementing a phased return of students to school since institutions closed in March as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. After a trimester of only distance learning across all schools, institutions were allowed to offer a mix of in-class learning and distance learning at the start of the term that began on August 30.
Parents were offered the option to continue distance learning, even as schools set up stringent precautionary measures for those attending school person. In addition, children in certain grade levels were instructed to continue learning from home.
In November, Adek, in coordination with the Abu Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, announced that children of all grade levels in private schools would be allowed to return to their classrooms in the upcoming term.
The new term will begin when the winter break ends on January 3.