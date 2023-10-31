Common paediatric ailments

Dr Atul Rane, Specialist Paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC, Bank St.) mentions childhood as a period filled with giggles, growth, and exploration. As parents, it is natural to be concerned when your young ones fall ill.

He further explains, that one of the most common occurences are parents visiting with their children experiencing the common cold. Allergies are another sneaky culprit causing sniffles, itchy eyes, and skin rashes.

Other common paediatric ailments can include ear infections, skin infections, digestion issues, fever, etc. Kids are naturally adventurous in their younger years and bring bumps and bruises as a part of their daily activities. It is essential to recognise the signs and management of these health issues.

Aster Clinics has the best paediatricians to cater to your child’s medical needs and offer expert advice on suitable and timely treatment.

Celebrate the developmental milestones of your kids

Dr Vedavathi Kunnanayaka, Specialist Paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena, Deira says from those first steps to a confident walk and from their first words to their cognitive milestone, each step is a triumph for parents. In the journey of celebrating these milestones, a paediatrician is not just a care provider, but your partner at every turn for your child’s success.

Paediatricians are equipped with the knowledge and expertise to monitor and encourage your child’s growth and development at each stage. Early detection and intervention for various paediatric ailments can be key in addressing challenges timely and promoting the healthy development of your child.

Health predicts future: Need of a paediatrician

Dr Madhuri Nalam, Specialist Paediatrician at Aster Clinic International City says a paediatrician is your child’s first friend, and we believe that your child’s health is a treasure beyond measure.

We at Aster Clinics are well-experienced in ensuring a child’s healthy development. Paediatricians are specialists who undergo extensive training to understand the intricacies of a child’s physiology, psychology, and growth processes.

Expertise becomes necessary for preventive care at any age. Regular check-ups and developmental assessments are integral to your child’s health.

Taking care of a child can be joyful yet challenging. Aster Clinics can be your partner in parenting, not with just medical expertise but also in educating and empowering you.

Guard child’s immunity with vaccinations

Dr B Rupa, Specialist Paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Abutina, Sharjah says immunisation is a cornerstone in maintaining good health. Vaccines fortify your child’s immune system against preventable diseases that can cause serious harm to health.

The experienced team at Aster Clinics believes in empathising with the parents while treating their young ones. The spectrum of paediatric immunisation includes a diverse range of vaccines such as hepatitis A and B (a virus affecting the liver), polio (a virus that may lead to paralysis), varicella (a virus causing chickenpox), Hib (a virus causing meningitis, pneumonia, etc.), DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis), flu vaccinations, and more.

Image Credit: Supplied

Special Needs and Inclusive Care

Dr Viswasri Vijayaraj, Paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall, Al Quoz, says, every child is unique, some are born with special needs, and they deserve equal opportunity to flourish. When it comes to such children, various situations may require specialised attention and care.

Some of the common conditions may include autism spectrum disorder (ASD), down syndrome, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, intellectual disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), speech and language disorders, visual or hearing impairments and other genetic disorders.

We at Aster understand that caring for special needs children exceeds the home and clinic setting. It’s a journey involving the entire family. Aster Clinics, does not only offer expert care for your child but also resources, guidance and support to parents and families, so that you don’t feel you are alone in this.

Infant and adolescent care

Dr Sithara Surendran, Specialist Paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Tecom (Barsha Heights) says infant and adolescent care are critical stages of child development, each requiring specific attention and care. Infants, typically aged 0-2 years, necessitate close monitoring of their physical and cognitive growth, with a focus on nutrition, vaccinations, and early developmental milestones. Adolescent care, on the other hand, addresses the unique challenges faced by teenagers aged 12-18, such as puberty, emotional well-being, and education about healthy lifestyle choices. Providing a nurturing and supportive environment during both these stages is crucial for fostering healthy growth, both physically and emotionally, and setting the foundation for a lifetime of well-being.

Building a secure world for your little explorers

Dr Charu Pannu, Specialist Paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Dubailand says child safety is not just a precaution but every parent’s priority. Some important steps can be taken at home to secure your little explorers from getting hurt. Childproofing a home by securing cabinets, covering electrical outlets, keeping sharp objects hidden, and other safety measures can help.

Skin is the first line of defence for body. A child’s skin is delicate and calls for gentle care. From the day they are born, you can take care of this by having a routine to keep their skin healthy and always nourished. Always use gentle products for skin and avoid vigorous massages.

Above all this, nutrition also plays a major role in a child’s overall growth and development. Consulting a paediatrician may benefit you in multiple ways such as choosing the right formula with essential nutrients, ensuring a balanced diet at later stages and portion controls for healthy eating habits.

When to seek a paediatrician

Dr Ummerkutty Abdul Nazer, Specialist Paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Fujairah says every child’s health and well-being are the parents’ primary concern. Knowing when to seek a paediatrician’s care is essential to ensure the smooth and healthy growth and development of your child.

Seeking the assistance of a paediatrician is crucial for various aspects of child healthcare, including regular check-ups, newborn care, ensuring all necessary vaccinations are administered, addressing illnesses and infections, managing chronic pediatric conditions, promptly addressing injuries and trauma, and guidance on proper nutrition.

Choose Aster Clinics for your child

Aster Clinics has developed a team of experienced and compassionate paediatricians who understand the unique needs of children and provide the best possible care. We’re here to be your partners in your child’s health journey, ensuring that you have a trusted ally every step of the way.