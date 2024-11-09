Dubai: The first biological treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), now available in the UAE, offers new hope for patients suffering from this life-threatening condition.

According to the World Health Organisation, COPD – a common lung disease – is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.5 million deaths in 2021, around five per cent of all global deaths.

The innovative new therapy targets the disease’s underlying causes and significantly improves patients’ quality of life, doctors said during a media roundtable in Dubai.

Prof Bassam Mahboub “COPD is characterised by airway obstruction, typically affecting smokers or those exposed to environmental pollution. It poses a significant threat to life, as it gradually deteriorates the quality of life, impacting a patient’s ability to perform even simple daily activities,” Prof Bassam Mahboub, head of the respiratory department at Rashid Hospital, said.

Main symptoms of COPD include shortness of breath, persistent cough, increased mucus production, and fatigue. Without adequate treatment, these symptoms can worsen, severely impacting the patient’s quality of life. COPD management focuses on symptom reduction and improved breathing, often through bronchodilators, steroids, and, in some cases, oxygen therapy or pulmonary rehabilitation.

How the treatment works

“The new biological treatment is administered as an injection every two weeks, approved by the US FDA [Food and Drug Administration], and is now available in the UAE, one of the first countries to offer this treatment. It offers great hope for patients who have long suffered from the effects of the disease, helping reduce symptoms and significantly improving quality of life,” said Prof Bassam.

Doctors pointed out that the new treatment differs from traditional treatments. Dr Hamad Alhameli, president of the allergy and clinical immunology group under the Emirates Thoracic Society, noted that biological treatment targets the underlying inflammatory processes that exacerbate the symptoms while traditional treatments focus only on alleviating symptoms.

Dr Hamad Alhameli “While traditional therapies focus on symptom relief without addressing the root causes, biological treatment stimulates the immune response to fight inflammation more effectively. This means patients might be able to reduce their reliance on traditional medications over time,” Dr Alhameli said.

The biological treatment addresses inflammatory mechanisms, particularly the increase in eosinophils, which play a significant role in worsening symptoms.

“The new treatment aims to reduce the level of these cells, contributing to overall lung improvement,” Prof Bassam pointed out.

“By targeting these cells, patients can regain their ability to breathe more easily, improving their overall quality of life,” Dr Alhameli said, adding that the new treatment could result in reduced hospitalisation.

“We have received testimonies from some patients who noted a marked improvement in their ability to carry out daily activities, such as climbing stairs or walking long distances,” Dr Alhameli said.

Lifestyle changes needed

However, Prof Bassam noted the new treatment is not a replacement for other therapies but part of a comprehensive approach that includes lifestyle changes, proper nutrition, and physical activity.

“Patients should be aware that the best results can be achieved when biological treatment is combined with other disease management methods.”

Dr Alhameli stressed that adopting a healthy lifestyle can enhance the effectiveness of treatment.

“Quitting smoking, improving diet, and exercising regularly are all contributing factors that enhance the effectiveness of biological treatment and help patients improve their overall health,” Dr Alhameli said.

Prof Bassam underlined that steps are underway to make the treatment more accessible.

“We are working on building partnerships with healthcare centres and hospitals to expand access to this treatment. We also need more studies to prove its long-term efficacy,” he said, adding that patients could go to accredited healthcare centres where the treatment is provided by specialists after a proper evaluation.