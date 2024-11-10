Part of Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai was closed on Sunday morning to make way for the Dubai Ride public cycling event, with authorities announcing alternative routes for motorists.

Dubai Ride is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into one of the world’s most active cities and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.