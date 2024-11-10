Tens of thousands of cyclists joined the Dubai Ride on Sunday, November 10, as part of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). This morning, Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a massive cycling track for the fifth edition of the event allowing riders to pedal past some of the city's most iconic landmarks.
Part of Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai was closed on Sunday morning to make way for the Dubai Ride public cycling event, with authorities announcing alternative routes for motorists.
Dubai Ride is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into one of the world’s most active cities and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.