Dubai: The UAE is set to launch a digital health assessment platform targeting smokers as part of new initiative to enhance early detection of lunch cancer.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the high-risk groups, particularly individuals aged 50 and older, who are current or former smokers, will be targeted through the platform.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with the highest mortality rates among both men and women. An estimated 1.8 million people died of lung cancer in 2020, which 18 per cent of all cancer deaths that year.

Smoking is responsible for approximately 85 per cent of all lung cancer cases. Primary prevention, including tobacco control measures and reducing exposure to environmental risk factors, can significantly reduce lung cancer rates and save lives.

National guide

The Ministry also announced that a national guide for the early detection of lung cancer is being developed in collaboration with the National Committee for the Prevention and Control of Cancer. This move is in line with the Ministry’s end goal of promoting non-communicable disease prevention and creating a sustainable health infrastructure in the country.

AI detection

An integrated system for early lung cancer detection using artificial intelligence will also be developed, alongside training medical staff on international best practices and implementing innovative awareness programmes targeting high-risk groups. Initiatives aimed at reducing the incidence of the disease will also be updated.

All the new initiatives, except for the national guide, are part of a strategic agreement between the ministry and with AstraZeneca, the multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company.

MoHAP said the agreement coincides with the global Lung Cancer Awareness Month observed in November and reflects the ministry’s commitment to improving national health indicators, positioning the UAE as a leader in adopting innovative health solutions, and supporting the World Health Organisation’s goal of reducing cancer mortality by 30 per cent by 2030.

Interactive presentations, workshops

On this occasion, the ministry, in collaboration with the company and the Emirates Oncology Society, organised a series of specialised events over six days in Dubai to raise community awareness about the importance of early lung cancer detection.

The events aimed to educate attendees on the symptoms of the disease and encourage regular screenings through risk assessment questionnaires, guiding participants to visit health facilities for early detection.

Additionally, a workshop will be held for local and international experts to explore the latest detection methods, provide insights on the burden of lung cancer on health systems in the GCC, and share experiences of patients who recovered due to early detection.

Global partnerships

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, MoHAP, said: “Our strategic partnership aims to advance lung cancer early detection programmes through artificial intelligence. This is part of our ongoing efforts to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to health challenges, driven by our wise leadership’s vision to build an integrated health system that ensures a healthy and fulfilling life for all members of society.”

Earlier, in March, the ministry had expanded the National Cancer Early Detection Programme to incorporate lung cancer to improve recovery rates and decrease mortality by ensuring early detection.

“The Ministry will continue to organise a series of specialised workshops to train medical staff in government and private health facilities on the latest international protocols for early lung cancer detection,” Al Rand stated.

Below average rates