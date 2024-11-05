Sharjah: In line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at ensuring a stable and dignified life for citizens, the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee has approved a sum of Dh75,261,000 to settle the debts of 158 cases presented to it.
Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Head of the Sharjah Ruler Court (Amiri Diwan) and Chairman of the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee, announced that during the 27th instalment, the Committee approved this amount to address the debts of 158 individuals, including those convicted in financial cases and deceased insolvents.
The announcement was made on Tuesday via the ‘Direct Line’ programme aired on Sharjah TV and Radio.
Al Sheikh highlighted that the total funds processed from the first instalment to the 27th had reached an over Dh1.2 billion, benefiting 2,501 individuals.