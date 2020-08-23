Dubai Health Authority has announced to open a new intensive care unit for children in Dubai Hospital. Image Credit:

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Sunday announced that the new paediatric intensive care unit in Dubai Hospital has started receiving patients.

The unit was launched by the DHA to enhance the services it provides to children, especially those related to chronic disease. The new unit, which includes eight separate rooms, was established to meet the increasing demand of having a paediatric intensive care unit that is separate from the one designated for adult patients, as Dubai Hospital includes six different specialties for children, including paediatric tumours, kidney diseases, endocrine glands, diabetes, the digestive system and heart disease.

Important addition

Humaid Al Qutami, director-general of the DHA, inaugurated the unit earlier this month. He then had said the new unit is an important addition to the integrated medical care system that the authority provides for patients, especially children.

At the beginning of the unit’s inauguration, Al Qutami commended the hospital’s CEO, Dr Maryam Al Rayes, and all the departments and teams who are contributing to the developments that the DHA is witnessing, especially the Department of Engineering and Medical Equipment.

Children privacy

He said the new unit took into account all the medical needs of children while also safeguarding their privacy. Each child is allocated an independent room equipped with the latest medical equipment and technologies, in addition to other elements that ensure the comfort of the child’s parents while they stay with them, according to the approved protocols in this regard.