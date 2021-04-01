Delegates attend the virtual graduation ceremony of National Ambulance and the University of Sharjah (UOS) on Tuesday celebrated the graduation of 33 Emirati students from the third batch of the Emirati Emergency Medical Technician Programme. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance and the University of Sharjah (UOS) on Tuesday celebrated the graduation of 33 Emirati students from the third batch of the Emirati Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Programme with a virtual ceremony attended by Dr Hussein Al Harthi, chairman of National Ambulance Board of Directors, Mohammad Al Nuimi, board member, Ahmed Al Hajeri, National Ambulance chief executive officer, professor Qutayba Hamid, vice-chancellor for the Medical and Health Sciences Colleges at UOS, and a number of officials from National Ambulance and UOS and the graduates.

The programme was established four years ago by National Ambulance, in partnership with the University of Sharjah, to provide Emiratis with the knowledge and skills to pursue careers in the vital medical emergency care and prepare them to serve on the frontline in support of the community. This year, the programme, in line with UAE government’s Emiratisation plans, had the largest intake of students since its inception, bringing the number of Emirati EMTs at National Ambulance to around 60 who are all serving in the frontline of emergency medical services.

On the occasion, Dr Al Harthi expressed his pride for the graduates, noting that this event was an important milestone that reflected the ability of Emirati youth in overcoming obstacles and turning challenges into opportunities in a country that does not know the impossible and under a wise leadership that puts the UAE citizens as a primary focus and harnesses all capabilities for the progress and growth of human capital.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, National Ambulance CEO, said: “This group of young men and women have risen to the challenge of facing exceptional circumstances caused by COVID-19 to achieve their ambitions and goals in joining their colleagues in the service, to work together in the frontline, to maintain the health and safety of society.”