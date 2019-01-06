Khan who works as an executive in a medical supplies company has completely recovered and resumed a normal life told Gulf News: “The accident had left me suffering from excruciating pain. Since the day I came to the UAE, my main aim has been to find a good doctor to relieve me of this pain and correct my leg length. I did my research and read about Dr Hodge online. So I came to meet him, and went ahead with the surgery. Just four days after the surgery I was able to walk and now (after physiotherapy) am delighted to be able to walk properly.”