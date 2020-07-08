Abu Dhabi: The Youth Movement of the Abu Dhabi CSI Malayalam Parish has decided to honour the members of their Church who are part of the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE.
As a mark of respect and in recognition to their services to keep the citizens and residents safe, the Church is organising a virtual session, “Health Heroes”, on July 9th at 8.30 pm, to honour them. This meeting will be inaugurated by Rt Rev Dr Royce Manoj Victor, CSI Bishop of the Diocese of Malabar and presided over by the Abu Dhabi CSI Parish vicar Rev Sojee Vergis John. Mr K G Markose, well known Malayalam playback singer will be chief guest for this function. Senior journalist Mr Fazlu Rahman, motivational speaker Ms Anne Palie and Radio Jockey Ms Sindhu Biju will also be felicitating our health heroes. Other speakers include the vice president of the youth movement Mr Boney Modayil Jos, secretary Miss Ann Lily Benjamin, Joint secretary Mr Joshy Vincent and the parish treasurer Mr Titus George. Mr Vineeth Shibu Rajan, Mr Rony Varkey John and Mr Nithin Varghese Jacob are the programme coordinators and technically supported by the Church Secretary Mr Varghese P V.