A Beacon of Hope for Couples Struggling with Infertility

Infertility can be a sensitive and emotional subject for many couples. The common causes include Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Endometriosis, male factor infertility, unexplained infertility, tubal factor infertility, and age-related factors. Dr. Ayat Jamil Al- Hawajreh, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, a renowned expert in the field, emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and intervention, stating, “At Burjeel Medical City, we are committed to providing the best possible care to help couples achieve their dream of parenthood. Our services include a range of advanced diagnostic and treatment options tailored to each couple’s unique needs.”

Tackling PCOS and Unexplained Infertility

PCOS is a hormonal disorder affecting up to 10% of women of reproductive age. It can lead to irregular periods, increased androgen levels, and the formation of small cysts on the ovaries. Dr. Mayada Thamir Younis, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, explains, “PCOS is a common cause of infertility, but with appropriate treatment and lifestyle modifications, many women with PCOS can successfully conceive. We provide expert guidance and personalized care in their pursuit of motherhood.”

In some cases, infertility cannot be attributed to a specific cause. Dr. Ritu Nambiar, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, explains, “Unexplained infertility can be frustrating for couples, but with the right approach and a comprehensive evaluation, we can often find an appropriate treatment plan to help them achieve their dream of parenthood.”

Treating Obesity for Improved Fertility

There are around 2 billion adults who are currently living with being overweight, of which 650 million are considered to be affected by obesity. That equates to 39 per cent of adults aged 18 or over living with being overweight and 13 per cent living with obesity. Obesity can have a significant impact on fertility, affecting both women and men. For women, obesity can lead to hormonal imbalances, irregular menstrual cycles, and ovulation issues. In men, obesity can negatively affect sperm count, motility, and overall reproductive health. Dr. Mohammad Fityan, Designated Institutional Official, Consultant Internal Medicine and HOD Weight Management Clinic, says, “Addressing obesity is crucial in improving fertility outcomes. At Burjeel Medical City, we offer a comprehensive weight management clinic to support patients in their journey towards a healthier weight and improved fertility.”

For patients who require surgical intervention for weight loss, the Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Department at the Weight Loss Center of Burjeel Medical City offers a range of surgical options, including sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass in their different varieties as well as their complex combinations.

This also includes revisional surgery for weight regain and/or complications arising from the original bariatric procedure. Dr. Raad Usama Al Mehdi, Consultant and Head of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery, explains, “Bariatric surgery can be a life-changing solution for patients struggling with obesity and the different diseases arising from it such as diabetes, fatty liver and secondary infertility. Our expert team works closely with these patients to determine and offer the most appropriate surgical option and to provide thereafter, comprehensive aftercare to ensure long-term success.”

Conquering Endometriosis Through Advanced Care

Endometriosis is a condition where the cells that line the uterus grow outside it, causing pain and often leading to infertility. Dr. Sandesh Kade, Gynecologist Surgeon, (Specialist in Laparoscopic, Endometriosis & Pelvic Floor Repair Surgeries) at the IFEMEndo Middle East Clinic, states, “Early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are crucial in managing Endometriosis and improving fertility outcomes.”

For women suffering from Endometriosis, a leading cause of infertility, the IFEMEndo Middle East Clinic within Burjeel Medical City offers hope. The clinic provides cutting-edge treatment options to help women overcome this debilitating condition and improve their chances of conception. Advanced Endometriosis surgery and robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery are offered according to the needs of patients.

Burjeel Farha: A Personalised Pathway to Motherhood

The Burjeel Farha program offers a wide range of services tailored to each couple’s unique needs, including Assisted Reproductive Technology and management of high-risk pregnancies. Couples can expect to be supported by a compassionate team of Western-board-certified obstetricians, gynecologists, nurses, midwives, and other medical professionals who are dedicated to providing personalized care.

Ensuring Healthy Futures Through Fetal Medicine

The Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine & Therapy Center, housed within BMC, is dedicated to providing advanced prenatal care. The center has a team of fetal medicine consultants who are trained to provide care to women in high-risk pregnancies. The center offers a range of ultrasound scans and fetal therapies, including dating scan at 11-14th week, screening for chromosomal disorder (cell-free Fetal DNA Testing), uterine artery doppler scan, screening for fetal malformation, fetal therapies and surgical procedures such as chorionic villous sampling, amniocentesis, fetal blood transfusion, and in-utero spina bifida repair.

Dr. Mandeep Singh, CEO Burjeel Farha, Consultant Maternal & Fetal Medicine, emphasizes the importance of these services, stating that “early detection and intervention can significantly improve the outcomes for both mother and baby.” The hospital uses state-of-the-art 3D and 4D ultrasound, MRI, and fetal echocardiography equipment to diagnose fetal defects and treat a wide range of conditions.

A Memorable Birthing Experience

Burjeel Medical City is dedicated to providing a luxurious and unforgettable birthing experience for expecting parents. The hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities, personalized care from a compassionate team, and indulgent amenities ensure a memorable journey to motherhood. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Burjeel Medical City makes every aspect of the birthing experience seamless and enjoyable for the entire family.

Burjeel Medical City offers a comprehensive and multi-disciplinary approach to women’s health, infertility treatment, and pregnancy care. The hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities, specialized clinics, and dedicated team of experts ensure that every aspect of the journey to motherhood is safe and comfortable. By addressing challenges such as infertility, obesity, and complex pregnancies, the hospital is committed to providing unparalleled care and support to families in the UAE.