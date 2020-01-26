Arab Health 2019 Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: Dubai is all set to host Arab Health 2020 on January 27. The four-day exhibition, which will showcase major advancements in the healthcare industry in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, is themed around ‘Connectivity for better healthcare industry’ in its 45th edition this year.

Over 4,250 exhibitors from 159 coutnries will showcase technology, products, services and latest health care advancements around the globe.

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director, Arab Health, said: “We have a very specific mandate to facilitate business opportunities within the region while also advancing industry knowledge, something we have facilitated successfully for over four decades.”

Innovations galore

With innovation anticipated to be a hot topic of discussion on the show floor, the much-lauded Innovation Hub is returning with a dedicated area at Arab Health. Located at the Plaza Hall, the start-up zone will feature start-ups, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and innovators providing the opportunity to demonstrate their new products and innovations shaping the future of healthcare.

This year will also see the return of the ‘Innov8 Talks’ segment, where eight SMEs and entrepreneurs for each day of the show will have eight minutes to present their latest groundbreaking healthcare ideas. The final day of the exhibition will see winners from each day ‘pitch off’ to judges including Marwan Abdulaziz, Managing Director, Dubai Science Park; Khalid Ghaloua Adine, Digital Healthcare and other important health care spokespersons providing keynote speeches.

Continuing the innovation and tech-driven theme, Arab Health will offer a range of free workshops, hands-on training sessions and social events by leaders in the healthcare industry focused on advanced techniques using the latest state-of-the-art equipment. Additionally, this year the immersive zone by VRAR Association, located at the Plaza Hall, will bring futuristic healthcare experiences in training, diagnostic, therapeutic and wellness programmes.

In another first for Arab Health, visitors can get a journey into the human body, with realistic views of arteries, the shoulder joint and the brain, thanks to a new concept called Anatomaze being introduced at the show.

Focus on investment

Two new forums will be introduced to the 2020 edition, with the focus on healthcare investment and infrastructure. The Healthcare Investment Forum will address investment in health tech, real estate, the current landscape and future opportunities. Meanwhile, the free-to-attend Healthcare Infrastructure Forum will span the lifecycle of a healthcare facility; from vision through to the design, build, management and operation.

The exhibition will also have several seminars that credit Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours to health care professionals providing the very latest updates and insights into cutting edge medical procedures, techniques and skills.

Health insurance covers 5.1m subscribers in Dubai

On the eve of the Arab Health event, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) unveiled the third edition of its Health Care Systems and Health Acounts report. Giving an idea of the rapid expansion of the health care insurance system and its subscribers ever since the mandatory health insurance law came into effect, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of DHA, pointed out that health care insurance subscribers had grown to 5.1 million in the emirate. “The size of the health insurance market in Dubai has now reached more than Dh17 billion annually and it includes 75 insurance companies that offer more than 12,000 insurance policies of various benefits.” he said.