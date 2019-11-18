Intersystems's annual Healthcare Customer Meeting included presentations by prominent speakers from around the world shedding light on topics such as: the importance of data as the engine of the 21st century and coping with the era of interoperability Image Credit: Supplied

InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, hosted its annual Healthcare Customer Meeting this week in Dubai. The event gathered hospitals’ C-level executives, IT directors and managers and key clinicians to share best practices and success stories of using InterSystems solutions.

The program included presentations by prominent speakers from around the world shedding light on topics such as: the importance of data as the engine of the 21st century, coping with the era of interoperability, breaking the boundaries in healthcare and achieving excellence.

Through panel discussions and workshops, the event addressed key regional and global healthcare concerns such as improving value for patients without increasing costs, improving clinical outcomes for patients, the current state of digital transformation in healthcare in the Middle East and the role of technology in battling rising healthcare costs.

“While the future of healthcare in the Middle East is bright, it’s crucial that health organisations prepare for the next wave of innovation and technological adoption,” said Ali Abi Raad, InterSystems Country Manager for the Middle East and India. “Our aim is to prepare our clients for the future and empower them to become more successful.”

The event, that honoured healthcare organisations for their hard work and dedication in adopting InterSystems solutions to provide better patient care, is in line with the Dubai Health Strategy 2021, which calls for a patient-centric approach, coupled with smart innovations and efficient health care delivery mechanisms to achieve health care excellence. Further, providing world-class healthcare is one of the six pillars of the UAE National Agenda in line with Vision 2021.

InterSystems connected health solutions enable the delivery of higher-value, more sustainable care through InterSystems TrakCare, the world’s most proven EMR system; HealthShare family of connected health products for personalized population health management, analytics, health information exchange, and interoperability; and InterSystems IRIS for Health, the world’s first and only data platform specifically engineered to extract value from healthcare data.