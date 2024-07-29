According to the authority, our need for water differs from person-to- person. In general, it is recommended to drink at least eight cups of water every day.

DHA provided the formula of water intake as follows:

Your weight in kg X 0.033= Water in litres.

For example, an individual weighing 60kg should drink at least 1.98 litres of water a day.

Dehydration in summer

However, the authority pointed out that our bodies may need larger amounts of water to avoid dehydration during summer.

Hence, it recommended the following:

• Consume water through liquid foods, such as soup, milk, etc.

• Drink a cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes if you work outdoors.