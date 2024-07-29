Dubai: You hear various theories and suggestions when it comes to the amount of water that you need to drink per day. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has made it easier for residents to calculate how much water they need to drink based on their body weight.
DHA took to social media to share the formula for calculating the daily water intake required based on weight.
According to the authority, our need for water differs from person-to- person. In general, it is recommended to drink at least eight cups of water every day.
DHA provided the formula of water intake as follows:
Your weight in kg X 0.033= Water in litres.
For example, an individual weighing 60kg should drink at least 1.98 litres of water a day.
Dehydration in summer
However, the authority pointed out that our bodies may need larger amounts of water to avoid dehydration during summer.
Hence, it recommended the following:
• Consume water through liquid foods, such as soup, milk, etc.
• Drink a cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes if you work outdoors.
• Make sure to drink water during and after exercise, and do not do all this in one go.