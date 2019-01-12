Each policy sets a limit for the expenses you can make at the pharmacy which in a EBP is usually Dh2,000 per annum. Beyond that sum, the expenses incurred will have to be paid from your pocket. For instance, if you have hypertension or diabetes or both and every two months you incur an expense of Dh400 on your insurance for medicines, in 12 months, you will have visited the pharmacy six times and incurred a bill of Dh2,400. So you would have exceeded your pharmacy expense limits which means you would have to pay Dh400 from your pocket.