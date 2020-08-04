Register for the session to get insights from leading experts in the field

Image Credit:

Having children is a dream for many couples. Getting pregnant, having an uneventful pregnancy and birth seem so easy for some, but others can face many challenges.

Globally, around 15 per cent of couples face fertility issues, but here in the UAE, according to fertility centres, men and women individually are responsible for 40 per cent of fertility problems, while the remaining 20 per cent are due to issues with both or unexplained fertility.

Birth rates across the UAE have seen a dramatic decline in the past 50 years, with huge changes in lifestyle and unhealthy practices, many of which, according to experts, have had a major impact on a couple’s ability to conceive naturally and successfully deliver. Join the webinar, organised by GN Focus, on August 10, Monday at 4pm for an in-depth look into infertility and high-risk pregnancies.

So, what can we do to prevent infertility? How can fertility be preserved in older couples? What treatments are available? How does assisted reproductive technology work and what advances have been made?

During the webinar we’ll also discuss high-risk pregnancies and why many low-risk pregnancies suddenly develop problems that could have serious repercussions for both the woman and her unborn baby. It will also look into how specialists and assisted reproductive technology help ensure a positive result with a healthy baby born to a healthy mother.

GN Focus has gathered together a panel of experts from leading hospitals and fertility clinics across the UAE to shed light on all these questions and more.

We’re pleased to welcome:

• Dr Prashanth Hegde, Specialist Obstetrician & Gynaecologist and Gynaec Laparoscopic Surgeon at Thumbay University Hospital

• Dr Ahmad Fakih, Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility at Fakih IVF Fertility Center

• Dr Nadia Najjari, Consultant Reproductive Medicine at Burjeel Hospital – Abu Dhabi

• Dr Hoda Soliman, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Al Zahra Hospital

• Dr Roya Pourghorban, Specialist Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Roya Medical Center