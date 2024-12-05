Enough protein for the day? It’s a running joke in Dubai-based Anika Vavilala’s household, where her children look forward to grilled chicken sandwiches and often battle over who gets the last scoop of creamy hummus. “I always must snatch the hummus bowl away and say, ‘Okay, that’s enough,’” Vavilala says, laughing. The children, undeterred, chorus back: “But protein is good for you!”

Her youngest is quick to chime in, adding, “It has amino acids!" A fact he picked up in school and now repeats with conviction at every opportunity.

Vavilala’s children aren’t wrong: Protein is far more than just flavourful bites; they’re your body’s secret fuel, delivering one of its most vital nutrients: protein. Far from simply satisfying your taste buds, protein repairs tissues, building muscles, and keeping countless bodily functions running smoothly.

Yet, for all its importance, protein does always manage to cause a debate: Is a plate of lentils as effective as a steak for meeting your needs? Can you have too much of a good thing? The confusion surrounding plant versus animal protein and the myths about their impact only add to the uncertainty.

Why protein matters

Protein is also the architect of enzymes, the molecules that spark the chemical reactions your body needs to digest food, produce energy, and function seamlessly. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Protein is much more than a buzzword in the nutrition world; it’s a vital nutrient that sustains and enhances your body in countless ways. As Dubai-based Shomini Gupta, a functional medicine specialist and Sarah Lindsay, the founder of fitness center ROAR, Dubai, explains, it’s the foundation of your body, made up of amino acids, the tiny building blocks that link together to form everything from your muscles and skin to your hair and tissues. Yet protein doesn’t just provide structure; it’s essential for nearly every biological process, fuelling everything from digestion to immune defence. Without protein, your body would struggle to repair, grow, and function properly.

Gupta adds, “It’s the go-to nutrient for growth and repair, helping to rebuild tissues after a tough workout or injury, ensuring your muscles grow and your body stays resilient. Apart from that, it’s also the architect of enzymes, the molecules that spark the chemical reactions your body needs to digest food, produce energy, and function seamlessly. Even your hormones, like insulin and growth hormone, rely on protein to regulate critical processes such as blood sugar control and overall growth.”

Protein requirements vary from person to person depending on age, weight, body composition and fitness routine. Health factors can also also play a role in how much protein is recommended but generally when structuring a nutrition plan and deciding what to eat it should be a priority, especially given that a lot of people eat a convenience led diet... - Sarah Lindsay, founder of ROAR Fitness, Dubai

As the body can’t store protein the way it does fats or carbohydrates, so it’s crucial to include it in your diet every day. Gupta explains, without enough protein, your body struggles to repair itself, regulate essential functions, and maintain muscle mass, potentially leading to fatigue, a weakened immune system, or slower recovery from injuries.

So, where do you get your protein from? You get it from numerous plant and animal sources, including meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, seeds and nuts, legumes like beans and lentils. However, the choice between plant-based and animal protein has sparked considerable debate.

Animal protein versus plant protein: Which is better?

Animal proteins are absorbed more effectively, which is why they’re considered the go-to choice for athletes, or anyone looking to build or maintain muscle mass. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Animal protein, found in meat, eggs, poultry, fish, and dairy, are considered ‘complete,’ meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids that the body can’t produce on its own, as Khalid Shukri, Functional Medicine Doctor, Wellth and Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician, explain. These animal proteins are more easily absorbed by the body, making them ideal for muscle growth and repair. “These proteins are absorbed more effectively, which is why they’re considered the go-to choice for athletes, or anyone looking to build or maintain muscle mass,” adds Gupta. Additionally, animal-based proteins offer nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, especially in fatty fish, like salmon.

Animal protein is derived from meat, dairy, and eggs, and it typically contains all the essential amino acids your body needs, making it a complete protein. It also tends to be higher in certain nutrients like vitamin B12 and heme iron. On the other hand, plant protein comes from sources like beans, lentils, nuts, and whole grains. While many plant proteins are considered incomplete, lacking one or more essential amino acids, combining different plant sources can provide all the essential amino acids.... - Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician, Dubai

However, there are caveats. Natalie Mulligan, a sports nutritionist based in Abu Dhabi, and Shukri warn that some animal proteins, particularly red and processed meats, are high in saturated fats and cholesterol. “Excessive consumption may increase the risk of heart disease,” she cautions. A 2016 study published in Jama Internal Medicine found that high consumption of animal protein, especially processed meats, could increase the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, particularly in people with lifestyle risk factors like smoking or being overweight.

Ultimately, both plant and animal proteins have their place in your diet. A mixed approach, emphasising variety, ensures you receive a broad spectrum of nutrients and health benefits. Image Credit: Shutterstock

On the flip side, plant-based proteins, such as those found in beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, soy products, quinoa, and whole grains, are typically lower in saturated fats and free from cholesterol, making them heart-healthy options. Gupta explains that while most plant proteins are ‘incomplete’, as they don’t contain all nine essential amino acids, they come packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support digestion, heart health, and overall well-being.

Studies are mixed on the efficiency of plant versus animal proteins. A 2017 study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggested that animal proteins are absorbed more efficiently by the body, making them a better choice for athletes. However, plant proteins can achieve similar results with careful planning and combining different plant sources to complete the amino acid profile. A 2019 study published in the international Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology emphasised that a plant-based diet supports a healthy microbiome, which is linked to better digestion and immunity. Conversely, diets rich in animal proteins may lead to less diverse gut microbiota and digestive issues.

Ultimately, both plant and animal proteins have their place in your diet. A mixed approach, emphasising variety, ensures you receive a broad spectrum of nutrients and health benefits. Shukri sums it up: “Whether you're focused on muscle-building or heart health, a diverse protein intake offers the best of both worlds.” You can also get essential amino acids from plant-based foods. However, most plant-based proteins do not contain all the needed essential amino acids and so are called incomplete proteins. If you avoid animal proteins, the best way to ensure you are consuming a healthy mix of amino acids is to enjoy a variety of plant-based proteins through the day.

Protein-rich foods to include in your diet:

Lean meats: Chicken, turkey, and lean cuts of beef provide high-quality protein, along with iron and zinc. Opt for skinless chicken, and lean ground beef, to minimise saturated fat.

Fish: Salmon, tuna, and mackerel are great protein sources and rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Choose low-mercury options like salmon, anchovies, and trout for maximum benefits.

Dairy products: Milk, cheese, and yoghurt offer protein and calcium. Greek yoghurt is particularly nutrient-dense. Choose low-fat dairy to reduce saturated fat.

Beans, peas, and lentils: Kidney beans, chickpeas, soybeans, and lentils provide plant-based protein, fibre, and essential nutrients like folate, potassium, and iron.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, chia seeds, and sunflower seeds offer protein and healthy fats. Keep portions moderate due to their calorie density.

Eggs: A complete protein, eggs contain all nine essential amino acids and are rich in vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and antioxidants.

How much protein should you consume?

Whether you're an athlete looking to bulk up, or simply someone trying to stay healthy, protein is a cornerstone of most diets. So, how much protein is too much? Can consuming more protein than recommended have adverse effects on your health? As Sarah Lindsay, founder of ROAR Fitness explains, protein requirements vary from person to person depending on age, weight, body composition and fitness routine. Health factors can also also play a role in how much protein is recommended but generally when structuring a nutrition plan and deciding what to eat it should be a priority, especially given that a lot of people eat a convenience led diet.

Gupta adds, “The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein varies based on age, gender, and level of physical activity, but for most adults, the general guideline is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. This amount supports normal bodily functions, including cell repair and immune system health.”

For example, a sedentary 70 kg (154 lb) person would need around 56 grams of protein per day. However, athletes or individuals engaged in intense physical activity may need significantly more — some studies suggest up to 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight for those aiming to build muscle mass or enhance recovery.

Nevertheless, the specialists warn, that everyone's dietary needs are different, and it’s important to understand where your activity levels fit into these guidelines. So, consult with a doctor before incorporating various proteins into your diet.

Debunking myths: Does protein promote weight loss?

Does more protein lead to more muscle? Does more protein lead to weight loss? There are many misconceptions surrounding high-protein diets, often promoted for both weight loss and muscle gain. However, these benefits aren’t universally applicable or necessary for everyone. The effectiveness of protein depends on individual goals and needs.

Specialists agree that protein supports weight loss by promoting satiety, preserving muscle mass, and boosting metabolism through thermogenesis, making it an essential nutrient for fat loss. However, excessive protein intake can lead to unwanted fat storage if total calorie consumption exceeds the body’s needs, as shown in a 2020 study published in the American journal Nutrition.

What is thermogenesis? Thermogenesis is the process by which your body generates heat, typically in response to food intake, physical activity, or environmental factors. This heat production helps regulate body temperature and can also influence energy expenditure, which is the number of calories your body burns. Protein-rich foods, for example, have a higher thermic effect than fats and carbohydrates, meaning they require more energy to process.

When it comes to muscle gain, protein is critical for muscle repair and growth, particularly after exercise. “Studies show that athletes benefit from higher protein intakes, typically between 1.2–2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight,” explains Mulligan. “However, consuming more than this amount won’t necessarily lead to more muscle growth, as the body will either use or store the excess.”

Another common myth is that avoiding protein altogether can help with weight loss. “This can actually have a negative impact,” says Shukri. “Protein helps preserve lean muscle mass, especially when in a calorie deficit. Losing muscle mass can lower metabolism, making it harder to lose weight in the long term. The right amount of protein is key to maintaining muscle while losing fat.”

How much protein is too much?

While protein helps with weight loss by promoting satiety, excess protein can still contribute to weight gain. Image Credit: Shutterstock

However, too much protein can have unintended consequences. For most people, excess protein isn’t harmful, but if intake consistently exceeds the body’s needs, it can cause problems. Shukri explains that excessive protein consumption can strain the kidneys, particularly in those with pre-existing kidney conditions. The kidneys filter waste products from protein metabolism, and a high-protein diet can make them work harder, potentially accelerating kidney damage in at-risk individuals.

Furthermore, excessive protein intake, particularly from animal-based sources, can cause digestive discomfort like bloating and constipation. “Focusing too much on protein-rich foods while neglecting fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can lead to a lack of fibre, which is essential for digestion,” says Mulligan. A 2021 study in the international Journal of Nutrition highlights that high-protein, low-fibre diets can contribute to gastrointestinal issues like constipation.

Moreover, a diet heavily focused on protein can lead to nutrient imbalances. Overlooking fats and carbohydrates, which are essential for energy, can lead to fatigue or a sense of deprivation. While protein helps with weight loss by promoting satiety, excess protein can still contribute to weight gain. Protein-rich foods are calorie-dense, and when consumed in excess, the extra calories can be stored as fat.

Striking a balance

So, how much protein should you aim for? It ultimately depends on your individual needs. The average person might stick to the standard 0.8 grams per kilogram guideline. For someone looking to build muscle or improve recovery, protein requirements can jump significantly. But balance is key — too much protein can lead to digestive discomfort, nutrient imbalances, and potential long-term health risks.

The best advice is to tailor your protein intake to your personal lifestyle and goals. Mulligan suggests that a well-rounded diet focusing on a variety of protein sources, not just meat, along with healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables, will provide the most benefits for overall health without the risks associated with overconsumption. Notice where you source your proteins from. “Prioritise lean protein sources like fish, poultry, legumes, and plant-based options like tofu and tempeh. These offer protein without the added saturated fats often found in red and processed meats,” explains Mulligan.