Dubai: On Tuesday, Dubai will witness the launch of the Emirates International Dental Conference and the Arab Dental Exhibition — AEEDC Dubai 2021.

AEEDC Dubai 2021 is expected to attract about 55,000 participants and visitors from 155 countries around the world, while more than 3,000 companies that will provide the latest medical equipments and solutions related to oral and dental health, through more than 4,000 brands.

More than 173 discussion sessions with 75 experts including professors, doctors, surgeons and lecturers will take place at the conference. They will review the latest scientific developments they have reached through their studies and research, while the 25th edition of the event will attract the participation of leading countries in the field of dentistry such as: the USA, Italy, Germany, South Korea, and 18 countries will also showcase their latest services and related products.

The new edition of the conference and exhibition this year comes 25 years after the launch of the first edition, where it was decided that Saudi Arabia would be the guest of honour (the Silver Jubilee), for this major global event, whose activities and events extend at the Dubai World Trade Centre until next Thursday, July 1.

Awadh Al Ketbi On this occasion, Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, pointed out the importance of Dubai’s advanced position internationally, and its capabilities that strengthened its presence as a preferred global destination for conferences, forums and important global events, as well as being a meeting centre for leaders, politicians, thinkers and scholars.

Al Ketbi stressed that the conference and exhibition represents an important opportunity to exchange experiences and successful experiences. The conference presents an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the medical arena in the world, especially with the wide global presence, whether from senior health institutions officials, doctors and specialists, or from major international companies producing smart technologies and solutions.

Guest of honour

He added that choosing Saudi Arabia to be the guest of honour for this global scientific event reflects the strong ties and he highlighted that the rapid developments the Kingdom is witnessing in the health sector.

He highlighted that DHA is keen to further foster collaboration in the health sector with Saudi Arabia with an aim to benefit the population in both countries and to further strengthen the health sector in both countries.