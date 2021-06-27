1 of 10
QUIZ NIGHT AT THE ROSE & CROWN: It's all fun and games at The Rose & Crown every Sunday as The Atrium’s British spot is back with its famous Quiz Nights. Located at the heart of Al Habtoor City, this cosy-cool space is the perfect place to spend Sunday with your crew. All you have to do is come prepared with your brain muscles flexed. Get your geek on and make sure to polish your knowledge on sports, movies, history, world news and lots more before participating. Whether you are mad about music or a literature buff you can put your knowledge to the test.
THE ULTIMATE LADIES DAY ON YAS ISLAND: If you’re looking for ladies only events in the capital, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi are hosting a special event. The ‘Women of Warner’ night is making a comeback Tuesday, June 29 from 6pm to 10pm. A night when ladies can enjoy the theme park’s state-of-the-art rides and attractions with a female-only staff. On Wednesday, they can head down to CLYMB Abu Dhabi for indoor skydiving and climbing experiences, with full privacy and an all-female staff. And finally, Yas Waterworld on Thursday. From mocktail bars and a fully pink waterpark to full access to all rides. The waterpark will be fully equipped with a female-only staff ensuring privacy for all the ladies.
TLAYUDA CHALLENGE AT ZOCO: Put on your baggiest trousers and drop by anytime from 5pm to 11pm on Tuesdays and take a stab at the Tlayuda Challenge at ZOCO. Originally found in the streets of Oaxaca, Tlayuda is a Mexican-inspired flatbread. For the challenge, all you have to do is make a reservation and come hungry! A special seat will be arranged for you where you can wear your sombrero and show off your skills. If you finish an 18-inch La Grande Beef Tlayuda all by yourself in 20 minutes, you will be rewarded with exciting prizes like complimentary tickets to La Perle, complimentary brunches, dinners and more. The signature dish is priced at Dh165 but will be on the house for the winner.
TRY A WILD LADIES NIGHT AT TAIKUN: Taikun’s is a modern Japanese spot known for bringing fun to Downtown Dubai. Tuesday’s ‘My Boyfriend is Out of Town’ dinner and show promises a hedonistic Ladies Night filled with dinner, dancing and a show – no good girls allowed. Head down to the ‘My Boyfriend is Out of Town’ ladies night and enjoy a three-course set menu with four beverages for Dh391 per person at the front of the stage, Dh333 per person at the side of the stage and Dh271 at the lounge with views of the stage. Without the show, you can enjoy that dining offer for Dh199 per lady.
CHECK OUT PARCHE WEDNESDAY AT HOTEL CARTAGENA: Keeping energy levels as high as the views across downtown Dubai, Hotel Cartagena is hosting an all-night happy hour every Wednesday with 30 per cent off South America’s most craved beverages all washed down with a traditional Arepa platter. DJ Kio will spin Ritmo Latino while Hotel Cartagena’s troop of famous feather-glad carnival-style dancers come out to play. The Arepa platter includes three for Dh90. This mid-week mischief and mayhem will take place every Wednesday from 5.30pm to 11.30pm at the JW Marriott Marquis with 360-degree views of the city and the Burj Khalifa.
TOTAL BODY WORKOUT MEMBERSHIPS RELAUNCHES AT ATLANTIS: The ShuiQi Spa & Fitness at Atlantis, The Palm is relaunching its Total Body Workout (TBW) fitness programme with one, three, six and 12-month membership options available. Get your winter body ready with one-on-one training at the fitness centre, soak up the sun at the Royal Pool, or get some ‘me time’ with a relaxing 60-minute deep muscle massage. All membership levels include unlimited access to the fitness centre featuring the latest equipment, along with lockers, towels and water, as well as usage of ShuiQi Spa’s wellness facilities, including steam, sauna, hammam and jacuzzi. Those with a six or 12-month membership also receive unlimited access to swim and lounge at Atlantis, The Palm’s pool and beach, while three-month memberships can enjoy access during weekdays and one-month memberships will receive a one day pass monthly.
50% OFF FOR LUNES LOCOS AT SALERO ON MONDAY: Salero Tapas & Bodega goes ‘loco’ each Monday with a huge 50 per cent off everything on the venue’s a la carte menu and a great selection of beverages. The perfect time to fully explore the huge selection of treats from Valencia including hot and cold tapas like Bikini de Rabo de Toro made with brioche bread with oxtail and pickled onion, Tortilla de Patata which is a Spanish omelette served with Padron peppers, and wholesome paellas such as Paella De Pollo including chicken, vegetables and bomba rice. Available from 12pm to 6pm, diners can upgrade their Monday meal times with an authentic Spanish feast packed with big flavours that won’t break the bank.
3FILS AND BELLA HOST A SPECIAL FUSION COLLABORATION: A cooking collaboration like no other, Chef Carlos De Garza of 3Fils and Chef Nicholas Reina of Bella have combined elements from each cuisine to bring a unique 12-course tasting menu for a limited time only. At a glance, these two culinary cultures may not seem entirely compatible at first, but there are many shared sensibilities beyond noodles. The 3FILS x Bella menu explores links between Italian and Asian flavours with a nod to their signature dishes. The 12-course tasting menu begins with a shitake mushroom croissant with seaweed burnt cream followed by Uni with whipped burrata and Shio Kombu Jelly and an Otoro pizza is topped with a chilli emulsion and koji. Experience the 3FILS x Bella collaboration at Bella on June 28 and 29 for Dh395 per person.
LAST CHANCE TO TRY MILKSHAKE MONTH AT DENNYS: Every day until June 30, Denny’s is offering a Buy One Get one free weekday offer on all milkshakes on the menu from 3pm to 7pm every weekday afternoon. Denny’s milkshake flavours include Peanut Butter Banana, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Oreo as well as classics such as Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry. A great accompaniment to Denny’s American comfort food fare, which includes everything from fluffy buttermilk pancakes and French toast to juicy burgers, comforting bowls and melts, sizzling skillets, handmade sandwiches, and desserts to die for.
MONDOUX X EDEN BLOSSOM ULTIMATE PAMPER PACKAGE: Need some me-time? Head over to the Dubai Creek Harbour for an ultimate half-day of self-indulgence and relaxation. Mondoux and Eden Blossom have partnered up to offer ladies the ultimate pamper package. A meal, manicure and blowdry – all for Dh150. With the two venues located within a minute’s walk of each other, it couldn’t be easier to plan your mini escape from reality. Treat yourself to Eden Blossom’s classic manicure, and a professional blowdry before heading over to Mondoux to selecting a main dish and beverage. The offer is valid during the week only.
