Health Ministry says patient is stable and there is no cause for concern

Image Credit: File

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) announced the diagnosis of one new case of the novel corona virus involving a person from Wuhan, China. The patient is a Chinese travelling from Wuhan in China, Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics, told Gulf News.

The person is currently receiving the necessary treatment, and his health condition is stable and under observation and medical care, the ministry annnounced on Saturday night.

This brings to five the number of cases discovered in the UAE since the emergence of the disease until Saturday.

Surveillance

Authorities said this indicates the strength and efficiency of the disease surveillance system in the UAE and the principle of transparency in announcing the recorded cases.

The ministry noted that the previous four cases registered involving a Chinese family, as previously announced, are still receiving the necessary healthcare treatment.