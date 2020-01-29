The mysterious new respiratory virus has caused at least 132 deaths. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: In a statement today, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection has confirmed four cases of coronavirus in the UAE. The virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has so far claimed 132 lives and infected near 6,000 people across the globe.

It was a family of four coming from Wuhan to the UAE that was found to be affected by the virus. The Ministry also announced on Twitter that the infected individuals are Chinese citizens and under medical supervision.

The ministry added that the health of those infected is stable and under medical observation.

The Ministry stressed that the epidemiological investigation centers in the country are working around the clock to report early any cases of the virus, stressing that the health system in the country works very efficiently. It added that the ministry is closely following the situation in a way that guarantees the health and safety of everyone.

Gulf airports, including Dubai which is home to one of the world's biggest aviation hubs, said last week they would screen all passengers arriving from China amid the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The disease has spread to more than 15 countries since it emerged out of Wuhan late last year, with the death toll soaring to 132 and confirmed infections nearing 6,000.

About 3.6 million Chinese transited through the emirate's main airport in 2019.

The UAE's Abu Dhabi International Airport, another major hub, has also begun screening passengers arriving from China.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police have affirmed their readiness to prevent the spread of coronavirus as they enforce precautionary safety measures at Dubai Airports.

Dubai Police Chief inspects Measures against Coronavirus at Dubai Airports Image Credit: Supplied

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, Head of the Crises and Disasters Team in the Emirate of Dubai, has inspected the preventive measures carried out at Dubai Airports since the outbreak of the new virus.

During the inspection, the Commander-in-Chief toured the arrivals area, security check points, duty free areas, and transit halls.