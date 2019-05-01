Image Credit:

Dubai:

An indigenous UAE project involving discovery of a new 3D molecule that can be developed into drugs treating many types of cancer, infectious diseases and hyperlipidemia, was among the projects that received the coveted 2019 healthcare excellence award from the Dubai Healthcare City Authority on Wednesday.

Over 30 awards were given under various categories in the third edition of the DHCA awards which was founded in 2017 under the patronage of Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, Wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Chairperson of DHCA’s Board of Directors.

Taleb H Al-Tel, Director of the Sharjah Institute of Medical Research, the brain behind the discovery, told Gulf News: “This new molecule can not only target cancer, hyperlipidemia and many infectious diseases, it can also act against multi-drug resistant pathogens. We have had spectacular success in the animal trials and are looking for more funding and collaboration with the pharma industry to hold clinical human trials. With luck the new treatment can be available within five years.”

Leonid Hadjilentiadis, a professor from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, was recognised for applied science research as he developed a new app to detect depression only by the way people type or key in their messages on the phone. Hadjilentadis’ app called ‘Type of mood’ can be downloaded for free on android platforms and in its successful run for a whole year has been able to detect depression in 33 individuals who are now seeking guidance of experts. “Depression is a silent killer of our times and early detection can help save lives of many. This app once downloaded keeps recording and evaluating an individual’s mood, going by the pressure of the finger on the key, the speed of typing, the lingering on a key and time taken to move from one word to another. It has demonstrated 91 per cent accuracy in the early detection of depression.”

Several other doctors, nurses and health care professionals working at a variety of clinics and hospitals within the Dubai Healthcare City were recognised for their work in a variety of categories that ranged from outpatient clinics, to multi-speciality clinics and rehabilitation centres.