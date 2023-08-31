Dr Ajith Jose, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais

• Nutrition: Dr Ajith Jose emphasizes the importance of calcium intake for optimal bone health. He suggests incorporating dairy products, fortified plant-based milk, leafy greens, almonds, and canned fish with bones into your diet. He also highlights the significance of vitamin D in aiding calcium absorption and suggests spending time outdoors or considering supplements under healthcare provider guidance.

• Exercise: Dr Jose stresses the role of weight-bearing exercises like walking, jogging, and dancing in stimulating bone formation. He also advises including resistance training to improve muscle strength and bone density. Balance and flexibility exercises like yoga and Pilates are recommended to reduce the risk of falls.

• Fall prevention: Dr Jose underlines the importance of home safety measures, proper footwear, maintaining vision and hearing health, using assistive devices if necessary, and reviewing medications to prevent falls.

• Healthy lifestyle: Dr Jose advocates avoiding smoking, moderating alcohol consumption, and attending regular check-ups to ensure overall bone health. He underscores that these strategies benefit individuals of all ages, not just those with osteoporosis, and recommends consulting healthcare providers before making significant changes.

Dr Masoodh Basha, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgery, Aster Hospital Muhaisnah

• Risk factors: Dr Masoodh Basha outlines common risk factors for osteoporosis, such as age, gender, family history, menopause, low body weight, dietary factors, lack of physical activity, tobacco and alcohol use, certain medications, medical conditions, and hormonal disorders.

Dr Masoodh Basha, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgery, Aster Hospital Muhaisnah

• Assessing risk: Dr Basha provides a step-by-step approach to assess individual osteoporosis risk, including self-evaluation, evaluating lifestyle habits, considering medical conditions and medications, bone density testing, and consulting healthcare providers for personalized guidance.

• Early detection: Dr Basha emphasizes the importance of early detection and intervention in managing osteoporosis effectively, especially for women entering menopause and individuals over 50. Seeking medical advice for persistent symptoms and regular check-ups are crucial steps.

Dr Alexis Jude Dominic Xavier, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Hospital, Mankhool

• UAE-specific challenges: Dr Alexis Jude Dominic Xavier highlights the unique challenges faced in the UAE regarding bone health, including sedentary lifestyles, reduced outdoor activities, cultural clothing practices limiting sun exposure, and dietary choices.

Dr Alexis Jude Dominic Xavier, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Hospital, Mankhool

• Combating challenges: Dr Xavier suggests combating these challenges by raising awareness, adopting healthier dietary habits, engaging in regular exercise, and ensuring adequate sun exposure to improve bone and muscle health in the UAE.

Dr Brijesh Valsalan, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Hospital Sharjah

• Nutrition: Dr Brijesh Valsalan stresses the importance of adequate calcium intake and highlights sources like dairy products, fortified plant-based milk, leafy greens, and nuts.

Dr Brijesh Valsalan, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Hospital Sharjah

• Exercise: Dr Valsalan emphasises engaging in weight-bearing activities, strength training, and balance and flexibility exercises for maintaining bone health.

• Lifestyle: Dr Valsalan recommends avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, attending regular check-ups, and consulting healthcare providers for personalised bone health management.

Dr Shafeed Thadathil Parambil, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgery, Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali

• When to seek medical advice: Dr Shafeed Thadathil Parambil provides guidance on when to seek medical advice for bone health concerns, including persistent pain, fractures, limited mobility, family history of osteoporosis, hormonal changes, unexplained structural changes, and medication use affecting bone density.

Dr Shafeed Thadathil Parambil, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgery, Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali

• Timely intervention: Dr Parambil highlights the importance of timely medical attention to prevent complications and maintain an active lifestyle.

Dr Nagesh Suryanarayanasetty Hebbur, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall, Al Quoz

• Nutrition: Dr Nagesh Suryanarayanasetty Hebbur emphasises the significance of proper nutrition for achieving high peak bone mass and a stronger skeleton. He highlights key nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K, phosphorus, magnesium, and fluoride for optimal bone health.

Dr Nagesh Suryanarayanasetty Hebbur, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall, Al Quoz

• Sources of nutrients: Dr Hebbur provides insight into sources of these essential nutrients, including calcium-rich foods like dairy products, green leafy vegetables, fish, fortified foods, and more. He also stresses the importance of regular consumption of fruits, vegetables, protein-rich foods, and green leafy vegetables.

• Impact of nutrition: Dr Hebbur warns against improper nutrition and dietary deficiencies, which can lead to osteoporosis, fragility fractures, decreased height, and spinal issues.

Dr Rahul S Shivadey, Specialist Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Aster Speciality Clinic For Orthopaedics & Physiotherapy, Al Qusais & Aster Hospital, Al Qusais

• Preventing sports injuries: Dr Rahul S Shivadey offers strategies for preventing sports injuries, including proper warm-up routines, maintaining correct technique, and using appropriate equipment. He emphasizes the importance of the R.I.C.E. protocol for managing acute injuries and seeking medical attention when needed.

Dr Rahul S Shivadey, Specialist Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Aster Speciality Clinic For Orthopaedics & Physiotherapy, Al Qusais & Aster Hospital, Al Qusais

• Mental well-being: Dr Shivadey highlights the role of psychological support in aiding athletes’ recovery.

Dr Sakram Naik Amgoth, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall, Al Quoz

• Insights into osteoporosis: Dr Sakram Naik Amgoth provides insights into osteoporosis, including its characteristics, risk factors, and the role of early diagnosis through bone density tests. He emphasizes preventive measures and the range of treatment options available depending on severity.

Dr Sakram Naik Amgoth, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Clinic, Al Khail Mall, Al Quoz

• Holistic approach: Dr Amgoth underscores the importance of addressing bone health comprehensively through nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle changes.

Dr Ankit Mudgal, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgery, Aster Clinic, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Aster Clinic, Arabian Ranches

• Maintaining bone health over time: Dr Ankit Mudgal offers practical tips for maintaining bone health as you age, including weight management, posture and exercise, calcium and vitamin D intake, protein consumption, and avoiding negative habits.

Dr Ankit Mudgal, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgery, Aster Clinic, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Aster Clinic, Arabian Ranches

• Regular testing: Dr Mudgal stresses the importance of regular bone density tests to monitor bone health and address issues early.

Dr Vinay Premnath Yadav, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Speciality Clinic, International City (France Cluster), Aster Clinic, International City (Russia Cluster)

• Bone health in children: Dr Vinay Premnath Yadav emphasises the significance of childhood bone health in setting the foundation for strong bones throughout life. He highlights conditions affecting bone development and advocates for outdoor play, nutrient-rich diets, and healthy exercise habits for children’s optimal bone growth.

Dr Vinay Premnath Yadav, Specialist Orthopaedics, Aster Speciality Clinic, International City (France Cluster), Aster Clinic, International City (Russia Cluster)

Enabling strong and healthy bones requires a combination of strategies. These insights from various medical professionals highlight the significance of proper nutrition, exercise, lifestyle changes, early detection, and tailored guidance from healthcare providers at every stage of life. By following these recommendations, individuals can ensure lifelong bone health and vitality. ■