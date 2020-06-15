Picture for illustrative purposes: elderly couple Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the full recovery of an 89-year-old coronavirus patient and his 72-year-old wife after receiving necessary treatment at Al Kuwait Hospital in Dubai.

The husband, who was suffering from pre-existing conditions including diabetes, blood pressure and cardiomyopathy, and his wife were both tested twice and the results were negative in the two tests, using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique.

Thanks to the UAE’s effective healthcare system and the excellent healthcare provided to senior citizens, coupled with the commitment to the global best medical practices, the two patients are now free of any COVID-19 symptoms, the ministry affirmed.

Outstanding Healthcare for Senior Citizens

Expressing his happiness with the recovery of the couple, Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, congratulated the two patients and their family, thanking the medical team at Al Kuwait Hospital for their dedication and sincere efforts being made to offer the best healthcare to all patients.

Al Owais lauded the directives issued by the wise leadership to pay special attention to senior citizens in light of the spread of COVID-19, especially those with chronic diseases; where just recently a humanitarian initiative was launched to provide free COVID-19 testing for senior citizens to ensure their health.

“Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the UAE has been proactive and proved its readiness and capability to deal and cope with all crises and emergencies.

From day one, it was very keen to provide highly-qualified medical cadres, advanced medical equipment and strategic stockpile of medicines, which shows how the UAE is adopting an exceptional strategy in containing the spread of COVID-19 and preserving the health and safety of all individuals,” the minister said.

Efficiency of Medical Personnel

Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Head of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the couple who successfully made full recovery despite the fact that the husband is suffering from preexisting conditions. This sends a rays of hope for other old patients with COVID-19.

Al Olama thanked the medical cadres at Al Kuwait Hospital for their strenuous efforts being exerted to provide all forms of health and psychological support to patients, lauding the efficiency of the UAE’s approved medical protocol.

“The high coronavirus recovery rate in the UAE would not have been achieved had it not been for the sustained efforts being made by all medical workers, who set a leading role model in human giving, valor and determination to safeguard the health and safety of society,” he further said.