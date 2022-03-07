Dubai: An Israeli government delegation headed by Nitzan Horovitz, the Israeli Minister of Health, on Monday visited the Tadawi Specialty Hospital in Dubai. Officials of the Tadawi Healthcare Group, which operates the hospital, held discussions with the Israeli delegation to explore ways in which the group can promote greater cooperation and mutual investment with Israel’s medical sector.

During the discussions, the group agreed on a joint initiative with a leading Israeli hospital to establish a specialised unit for diabetes treatment in the Tadawi Specialty Hospital in Dubai.

The Israeli Minister and his accompanying delegation were taken on a tour of the hospital during which they were briefed on the state-of-the-art treatment and diagnostic services offered by the hospital as well as the Tadawi Healthcare Group’s strategic expansion plans.

Marwan Ibrahim Al Haj Nasir, Chairman of the Tadawi Healthcare Group’s Board of Directors, said: “We were honoured to receive the Israeli delegation headed by the Israeli Health Minister. The meeting with the delegation reflects our growing engagement with leading international institutions focused on setting up new advanced world-class medical facilities in Dubai.”

He added: “During our discussions, we agreed on a joint initiative to set up a specialised unit for diabetes treatment in Tadawi Specialty Hospital supervised by Israeli doctors, with the support of a leading Israeli hospital. We also finalised a time-frame for implementing this joint project. The visit of the Israeli delegation gave us an invaluable opportunity to showcase our advanced medical infrastructure and treatment capabilities and the strengths and resources that we will bring to this partnership.”

The joint initiative will support efforts to combat the growing rates of diabetes in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. According to a 2021 report of the International Diabetes Federation, 73 million adults are living with diabetes in the MENA Region in 2021. This figure is estimated to increase to 95 million by 2030 and 136 million by 2045. About 38 per cent of the total number of adults living with diabetes in the region are undiagnosed.