Dubai: Dubai is all set to get its first integrated hospital specialised in gastroenterology.

To be located in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2, the Asan–UAE Gastroenterology Hospital marked the groundbreaking ceremony.

This is the first international venture of Asan Medical Center (AMC), South Korea’s largest hospital. The new hospital is being developed by AMC in partnership with Scope Investment, a UAE-based investment group.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held at DHCC Phase 2, was attended by Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; Moon Byung Jun, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai; Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA); Dr. Soo-Sung Park, Chief Financial Officer and Paediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at Asan Medical Center; Najib Fayyad, Chief Executive Officer at Scope Investment; Dr. Saeed Al Dayeh, General Manager, Health Care Sector at Scope Investment, and other senior officials from DHA, DHCA and Scope Investment.

Scheduled for completion by 2026, the Asan–UAE Gastroenterology Hospital will increase the UAE’s capacity in critical areas such as digestive health, gastrointestinal oncology, liver transplantation management, and lifestyle diseases.

Spanning 21,150 square metres, the hospital will encompass two basement levels and seven floors, offering 65 beds, including royal and VIP rooms, four operating theatres, and comprehensive gastroenterology care for adults and children. Specialities will include endoscopy, bariatrics, treatment for gastrointestinal oncology, management of liver transplantation and gastrointestinal health check-up. Additional support facilities will include rehabilitation services for related diseases, outpatient clinics, ICU and one-day care unit.