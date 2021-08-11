DHA will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to eligible community members in collaboration with its strategic partners. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in collaboration with Dubai Ambulance and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, has announced that it has expanded its home vaccination drive to include more social segments that are unable to visit vaccination centres. The move is part of Dubai’s ongoing efforts to restore full normality and ensure high levels of protection for the community from COVID-19.

800-342 Toll-free number to book home vaccination in Dubai

The categories eligible for the service include people of determination, Emiratis aged 50 and above and elderly Dubai residents who are 60 and older. DHA said it will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to eligible community members in collaboration with its strategic partners.

Helping seniors

Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector and chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee, said that expanding the vaccination drive is aimed at helping seniors who are unable to visit medical centres take the vaccine from the comfort of their homes. The campaign will support DHA’s mission of safeguarding the community and ensuring the highest standards of health and safety, she added.

Dr Al Khaja said DHA, along with its strategic partners, has made several arrangements for reaching the groups targeted in the drive. Mobile buses and a dedicated team of health professionals have been allocated for the home vaccination service in accordance with international protocol and prevention and safety guidelines. Community members can book the service by calling DHA’s toll-free number 800 342. Those who provide proof of residence in Dubai, regardless of the emirate in which their residency visa was issued, will be able to receive the vaccine under this initiative. The booking date and time will be provided within 48 hours of requesting for the service.

Aiming to vaccinate 100 per cent of Dubai’s population