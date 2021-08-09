Al Jalila Children's Speciality Hospital. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: In a bid to centralise and integrate sepcialised paediatric care, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has transferred all paediatric surgery services from Latifa Hospital for Women and Children to the Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital. The move aims to provide specialised paediatric services to children under one roof as well as provide Latifa Hospital with an opportunity to focus on further developing and expanding its obstetrics and gynaecological care, an area of expertise it is renowned for.

Earlier, in April 2021, DHA had signed an MoU with Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital to enhance collaboration with an aim to provide easy access to world-class care and exchange expertise as well as collaborate in specialised paediatric medical fields.

The decision was taken after detailed studies from specialists and experts in the field as well as after findings from both hospitals concluded that integration would optimise ultisation of the modern equipment and techniques available, as well as further develop and expand specialised health services. The decision aids both parties and pays emphasis to ensuring the highest quality of care that is specialised and accessible.

The transfer will ensure that the same protocols and provision of the highest level of care continues to be provided to patients. At the same time, there will be no changes in health insurance or any other procedures to ensure smooth implementation of the process as well as to provide high-quality care and convenience.

Dr Abdulla Al Khayat, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, said: “The integration of paediatric services provides an opportunity for expertise transfer as well as better utilisation of available resources and state-of-the-art medical technology with an aim to continue highest quality care to our patients. At the same time, this provides Latifa Hospital and opportunity to focus on the provision of gynaecological care. Both Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and Latifa Hospital are known not only in the UAE but also in the region for their care and expertise.”