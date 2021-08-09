Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday confirmed the detection of 1,321 new cases of COVID-19, three fatalities and 1,400 fresh recoveries.
According to the latest figures, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus infections were detected after 233,245 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 694,285, while the death toll has now touched 1,978, and overall recoveries have climbed to 671,353.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.