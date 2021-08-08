1 of 13
Keeping kids entertained is a full-time job, especially when you are in the middle of a school break. So here’s a look at some cool things that you can do with them this week that’ll keep them – and you – in good spirits.
MOTIONGATE DUBAI: Have a few wild rides at this destination full of water rides, roller coasters and interactive and immersive attractions based on big-screen favourites. Got a ‘Hunger Games’ fan on your hands? Take the Capitol Bullet Train or the Panem Aerial Tour, which offers a 4D hovercraft motion simulator experience. Prefer a look at the adorable ‘Hotel Transylvania’ set? Take a ride on coffin-like carriages through the ‘hotel for monsters’. Or be a Ghostbuster for a day. DETAILS: On Mondays, tickets are Dh140; other days of the week Dh275. Kids under the age of three go free.
THE GREEN PLANET: Head over to the UAE’s indoor rainforest to see nocturnal beasts and their habits this week. Animals around include the lace monitor, Burmese pythons pair, the tokay gecko, marine toads, Parma wallabies, the laughing kookaburra and carpet pythons, who have had over 72 babies. DETAILS: Dh89 online; Dh120 on site.
SIR BANI YAS ISLAND: If you are looking for a treat for the whole family, head over to the Arabian Wildlife Park, which is home to giraffes, cheetahs and gazelles. Horse-riding options are available at the Sir Bani Yas Stables as are activities such as kayaking. DETAILS: Prices are variable.
EL CHAPOS TACOS: Looking for a meal that’s fun and pocket friendly? Check out the yummy tacos or burritos here; kids below 12 eat for free. DETAILS: Located in Studio One Hotel. Call +971-4-514-5411.
CAFÉ SOCIETY: Cool off with delicious homemade ice cream this summer season. The flavours available are vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, pistachio, mocha and Brazilian para nuts praline ice cream. DETAILS: Prices start at Dh15.
X-STRIKE: Start the week with game night. Head over to X-Strike and get into battle mode with the whole family. Advanced lazer targeting technology is used to simulate a combat situation, perfect for honing your teamwork and strategy together. DETAILS: Tickets start at Dh89; on Sundays, a family pass is available for Dh250, which allows two adults and two kids entry. Timings: 3pm-12am on weekdays and 1.30pm-12am on Fridays and Saturdays.
ADVENTURE PARX AND CAFÉ: This indoor playground on Al Wasl Road offers four fun sections for children; the Holla Wall course that ends in a slide, Soft Play Area, Toddlers Play Area and the Rope Course with tiny obstacles for the young ones to surpass. Dh120 for toddlers; Dh160 for kids for all-day access this month.
CLYMB ABU DHABI: Learn how to scale walls like Spiderman here. (Don’t worry parents, safety harnesses are provided.) Kids over the age of four can begin by learning to climb three walls (bouldering wall, beginner wall and intermediate wall). Beginners will have instructor supervision and will also be provided with climbing gear rental including a helmet, harness and climbing shoes. For those with a little more practice – and over age 13 – there’s a course that runs for 4 hours-30 minutes where you are taught how to boulder and auto-belay without supervision. DETAILS: Bouldering and Auto-Belaying Group Courses run on Saturday from 1pm-5.30pm
THE FLYING DAF: If your kid is between the ages of 9 and 12, check out this squash acad-emy’s summer camp in Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah. Participants also get to meet professional squash player Aditya Jagtap, the current world #64, from India. Open to all ages, the 5-day camp runs from 11am – 2pm and costs Dh800.
MODESH WORLD: This year’s Modesh World has five ‘villages’, which offer 64 rides for kids of all ages. Teens can explore the Battle Park Zone while kids aged three and older can head to the Neeveplaste Slide. For those a bit older, there are zip lines and slides, a trampoline part and a Diggers Lab with mini machines. DETAILS: Modesh World, at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2 & 3 and The Arena, is open from Sunday to Wednesday 2pm to 10pm and Thursday to Saturday 10am to 12am until August 28.
THE EDGE ADVENTURES: At this indoor park in BurJuman Centre, kids get to go ziplining, play ninja, and find their way through a 20-metre high ropes course The adventure park also features an augmented climbing wall, where players must beat challenges as they climb. . (And there’s stuff for parents to do too.) DETAILS: Packages start at Dh50.
SWEETIES: Teach your child a new skill when you enroll him/her at Mondoux’s newly launched Culinary School for Kids at Dubai Creek Harbour, which is offering 1.5-hour workshops for the little ones thrice a week, on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. DETAILS: Dh150 for the workshop, a Sweeties branded T-shirt, and a kids’ meal – one item off the kid’s menu, a glass of fruit juice or warm milk, and a choice of ice-cream or fruit. Parents receive 20 percent off their meal. For bookings or more information, call +971 50 1420319.
