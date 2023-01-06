Dubai: The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced on Friday the establishment of Medical Labs and Diagnostic Centres Business Group to “support the robust health care sector in Dubai and the wider UAE.”
“The new business group seeks to foster collaborative relationships between its members and relevant stakeholders to cement importance of medical labs and diagnostic centres within the health care sector.”
Maha AlGargawi, executive director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said: “The setting up of this business group comes at the right time as it brings together businesses within diagnostic labs sector and the further strengthens Dubai’s burgeoning health care industry. The business group will play an instrumental role in supporting the sector, helping it thrive in the coming years.”
Dubai Chamber of Commerce is one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers.
Healthcare market
Dubai’s health care market is worth more than $4.63 billion annually. Dubai and the wider UAE is rapidly emerging as a health care hub with major opportunities. The UAE hosts the world’s largest medical free zone, Dubai Healthcare City which comprises 160 clinical partners across over 150 specialities and professionals from over 90 countries.
Medical tourism
Medical tourism sales are expected to record a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 17.1 per cent between 2021 and 2025, according to report by the Ministry of Economy and the UAE International Investors Council.
Dr. Ola Elgaddar, general manager at Al Borg Diagnostics UAE, noted: “The health care industry in Dubai and the wider UAE is clearly flourishing. As a founding member of this business group, I am keen to start conversations with my fellow peers to see how we can further embed our sector and businesses in the health care industry. This business group will serve as an opportune platform to discuss topics that are critical to our sector and bounce off ideas and suggestions on ways to move forward.”