Dubai: A number of doctors in the UAE have observed a spike in flu cases following the drop in temperature brought about by recent rains. They advised parents to be extra cautious as most cases are of babies and children who complain of cold and cough with fever.

There is, however, no cause for alarm as normal viral infections are more widespread during winter, the doctors said.

Dr Diya Abdul Rasheed Dr Diya Abdul Rasheed, specialist paediatrics at Aster Hospital Sharjah, told Gulf News: “During winter in the UAE, we generally see a spike in flu cases. This year, the numbers have gone up as compared to previous years. In the past two years, people were wearing face masks and many were working from home. As life returned to normalcy, the number of flu cases spiked.”

He added: “Of late, the UAE witnessed heavy rains and there has been a sudden drop in temperature. This has further led to a spike in viral infections in the last two weeks. At our clinics, we have been seeing more parents bring their children and babies to us seeking medical care for fever, sore throat and cold. Some complain of cough as well. While some are cases of flu, others suffer from viral fever as well.”

The number of people getting infected has gone up in the last two weeks, according to Dr Rasheed. He said: “There are hundreds of viruses in and around us – 60 to 80 per cent of kids coming to our clinics are affected by viral infections, and the rest are affected by bacterial infections that require one course of antibiotic or hospitalisation. Generally, people get better in a week’s time. Those having cough, however, might take a little longer to get a respite.”

‘Nothing to worry’

Dr Deepak Dube, specialist Internal Medicine at International Modern Hospital Dubai, assured there is nothing to worry about. He said: “Normally, viral infections are more widespread during winter.”

Dr Deepak Dube Dr Dube added: “Influenza or flu is a viral infection caused by the virus called Influenza A, B and C. It is spread easily but luckily it can be prevented by vaccination, social distancing and maintaining hygiene. Vaccination is completely safe even during pregnancy, and is advocated. Vaccination – preferably received every September before the onset of winter – is administered every year to cope with the virus’ new strains.”

Common symptoms

“The common symptoms of flu are runny nose, fever, cough, body pain, loss of taste or smell may happen but rarely. It is then best to get a PCR test done to determine whether or not it is COVID-19,” Dr Dube continued.

He said some patients may develop pneumonia leading to complications. Pregnant women may be at a higher risk of complications. And if symptoms become severe or do not reside, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

“The cure and management of symptoms can be done by giving Tamiflu tablet twice a day for five days. It can also be given to persons in proximity to the infected individual as prophylactic [preventive] therapy.”

Prevention

Dr Nuran Nergiz, specialist Family Medicine at Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai, said the number one preventive method against flu is seasonal vaccination.

Dr Nuran Nergiz She added: “For both cold and flu cases – trying to avoid crowds, wearing facemask, washing of hands regularly with soap, and having a healthy diet to keep immunity strong will help one from getting infected.

“As for a cure, if the patient has a cold, medicines that relieve the symptoms and support the immunity are prescribed. For these patients, it is advised to have a healthy diet and increase their fluid intake, as the immune system fights the infection off. If it is a flu case, antiviral medicines are added to the prescription in order to target the virus precisely.”

Personal hygiene

Dr Jyoti Upadhyay, specialist Internal Medicine at Aster Hospital – Mankhool, also said personal hygiene plays a crucial role in protecting oneself against flu and other viral infections.

Dr Jyoti Upadhyay She added: “Avoiding contact with an already infected person; frequent washing hands and not touching one’s face and eyes are some steps by which we can prevent the spread of the infection. Sick people should stay at home and avoid contact with others. Vaccination is another crucial element. Flu vaccination is safe and effective to protect oneself against illness.”