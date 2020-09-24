Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday announced that 1,002 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after conducting 93,618 PCR tests across the country over the past 24 hours.
This brings the total confirmed infection cases in the country to 88,532, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in its latest update on coronavirus.
The virus has claimed one live in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 407.
The ministry also announced that 942 infected patients have fully recovered, pushing the overall recovered cases to 77,937.