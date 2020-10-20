Dubai: Five more commercial establishments in Dubai were given fines after staff were found not wearing face masks while four more shops were warned for not posting ample social distancing stickers, the Dubai Economy (DED) tweeted on Tuesday.
The shops that violated the coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures were found in Nad Rashid, Al Dhagaya, Al Barsha and Trade Centre 1 areas and involved in travel and tourism, cosmetics trade, real estate and another one was a men’s salon.
No business was ordered closed and 787 shops were found compliant of the health protocols by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP), which has been conducting daily monitoring of commercial establishments across Dubai.
Strict implementation
The DED earlier announced any customer not complying with COVID-19 precautionary measures can be denied entry to any shops or commercial establishments in Dubai. “Health as well as safety of the public is a top priority and everyone is responsible to protect it,” the DED underlined.
Everyone is also encouraged to report any non-compliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.