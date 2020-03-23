Picture for illustrative purposes - telehealth Image Credit:

Dubai: Nationals and residents of the UAE can now access medical consultation via phones though the new Prime Telehealth platform licensed by the Dubai Health Authority.

The service is currently to existing patients of Prime, they need to book an appointment for Prime Telehealth service by calling 047070777. Their own doctor will use a telehealth platform to communicate with them while viewing his/her medical record then the doctors will issue an electronic prescription to Medi Prime Pharmacy who will do home delivery of the medicine, without any additional charges. Patients shouldn’t worry much about availing Prime Telehealth service as it is approved by most of the insurance networks in the UAE and covers their consultations and medication plans.

Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director of Prime Healthcare Group said, “Access to primary health care for all is a critical factor that cannot be compromised and should be the basic right of all human beings. At Prime Health, we firmly believe and due to coronavirus spreads, that people shall stay at home and stay safe from corona virus infection and now by launching Prime Telehealth initiative, a timely medical service to allow you to continue your treatment with your own doctor from the comfort and safety of their homes. Right from diagnosis to medical prescription over the phone to pharmacy delivery straight home.