Sharjah: Keeping in mind the COVID-19 social distancing measure, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has deployed an AI-powered self-driving vehicle to distribute personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and sanitisers to residents and workers of a residential complex in Sharjah.

The initiative, which was implemented in cooperation with the Sharjah’s Family Health Promotion Centre, and Huawei, comes as part of the ministry’s efforts being made to contain the spread of coronavirus, using the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and the Licensing Sector in the ministry, affirmed the ministry’s keenness to incorporate AI technologies and smart techniques into its COVID-19 awareness programmes. Deploying the autonomous shuttle is a step in the right direction towards strengthening the prevention and control of COVID-19 as it significantly reduces social contact while at the same time saves more time and effort.