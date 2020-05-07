1 of 8
Bayern Munich are back in training as they look to claim the German top-flight league title. The Bundesliga is set to be the first major men’s football competition to resume in Europe on Friday, May 15 after the shutdown of the sport across the continent in March. The Belgian, French and Dutch leagues were all cancelled prematurely after governments decided it is not safe for sport to staged yet — even without fans.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 8
Over in Spain, Barcelona's Lionel Messi reported for testing and training duty with the defending La Liga champions. Players wore face masks and gloves at Barcelona’s disinfected training facility to undergo medical checks, including COVID-19 tests. They will only be allowed back for individual training sessions once the tests come back negative. Then daily tests will be required.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 8
AC Milan players we also out and about as they underwent COVID-19 testing at hospital in Milan
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 8
In the US, Inter Miami were one of four teams to resume training as the MLS hopes to resume action soon.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 8
It was hands on in China as Shanghai SIPG bonded during training.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 8
Marcelo Medeiros, the president of Brazilian side Internacional, kept a safe distance as his players trained.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 8
Juventus player Aaron Ramsey arrives in his car at the Juventus' Continassa training ground. Juventus have recalled their 10 overseas players as Serie A clubs were given the green light to return to individual training. Italy was one of the worst-hit countries for the coronavirus.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 8
Back in Germany, it was looking good as Cologne took to the training field after weeks of inactivity.
Image Credit: Reuters